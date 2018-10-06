COLUMBIA, S.C. – It’s no surprise that high school and college fishing teams are becoming increasingly popular with youth anglers throughout the United States. Competitive fishing teams not only offer today’s youth an outlet to experience the outdoors, but to also teach them valuable lessons about teamwork and how important conservation is to preserving our fisheries for the next generation. As dedicated supporters of organized high school and college angler teams across the U.S., Berkley and Abu Garcia are excited to announce the launch of their new Berkley & Abu Garcia Student Angler Program.
The new Student Angler Program will offer high school and college teams a variety of benefits to help reduce the costs that students and parents incur as a result of participating in tournaments throughout the year. In addition to a student discount on Berkley and Abu Garcia products, teams will have access to substantially discounted pricing on team jerseys. An all-new team fundraising program will also allow student anglers the opportunity to sell a variety of fishing tackle to earn funds for their teams to apply toward the cost of travel and tournament expenses throughout the season.
“We recognize the passion for fishing by today’s youth anglers and would like to do our part to help high school and college teams,” said Jon Schlosser, Pure Fishing VP of Marketing. “Both the Berkley and Abu Garcia brands were built by generations of anglers with a love of the sport and we hope this will help to continue the tradition.”
In addition to discounts and fundraising opportunities, all participating high school teams will receive access to BASS IQ, which includes resources and information for teams, anglers, coaches, schools and parents on awards, scholarships, college information career ideas and more.
The Berkley & Abu Garcia Student Angler Program will be accepting 500 teams for the 2018/2019 school season. In addition to the many benefits, the first 100 teams to sign up will receive the opportunity to be mentored by a Berkley or Abu Garcia pro angler.
To view the program requirements and download the registration forms visit www.berkley-fishing.com/BAGSAP or www.abugarcia.com/BAGSAP.
