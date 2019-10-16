By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — After two hours hearing arguments for and against it, county commissioners voted Tuesday to let Bernie Little Distributors Inc. build a beverage distribution center on Scenic Highway.
They approved both land-use and zoning changes on parts of a 30-acre tract located on the northeast corner of Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway, with the understanding that the facility will go on the back corner of the lot, set back from both roads.
The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting. Tuck said she agreed with comments that Bernie Little is a good company that gives back to the community, but argued the application should have had a traffic study to gauge how the facility would affect both roads.
She also said she couldn’t go against the Planning and Zoning Commission, which had voted 5-1 against the project at its September meeting.
Commissioner Greg Harris, however, said the project would do that they needed Development Services to do — retain existing business and help it expand to create more tax base and employees.
Joe Little, son of business founder, Bernie Little Sr., said in his presentation that the 48-year business has outgrown the facility it built in 1986 on U.S. 98, even after two on-site expansions.
“We want to stay in Highlands County,” Little said.
Bart Allen of Peterson & Myers in Lakeland, also speaking for Little, said the distribution center would operate from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. with trucks leaving in the morning and coming back in the evening to be reloaded for the next day’s deliveries.
Although beverages are warehoused there — delivered there by semi-trailers — the facility is not industrial, Allen said, but commercial.
The site on Scenic Highway is part of the North Sebring Area Plan, devised by planners from 2004 to 2005 and approved by the Department of Community Affairs, now called the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks, who served on the P&Z Board from 1988 to 2012, said landowners in the area were scrambling at the time to rezone groves to residential or commercial because of a proposed “Hometown Democracy” amendment to the Florida Constitution.
It would have required all requests for land-use and zoning changes pass a referendum by the voters, effectively shutting down development, Brooks said.
“That’s what spurred the North Sebring [Area] Plan,” Brooks said. “They wanted to protect their land rights.”
Plans for that area include commercial zoning along the Parkway, both in the county and Sebring city limits. The front portion of the parcel has a business zoning with the county, but the back side was “high-density residential.”
Commissioner Don Elwell said this change would move that transitional zoning further north.
“I don’t think it’s poor planning. It’s an adjustment in the planning in itself,” Elwell suggested. “I believe that although it is not a good fit, that this is a good place for growth.”
The need for housing over commercial land was one reason the P&Z Board voted it down.
“Yes, we do need housing,” said Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer, “but we need places to work as well.”
To arguments that a warehouse might not be pretty, she said, “The Taj Mahal is aesthetically unappealing to a lot of people.”
Thayer said there have been no building permits pulled in the 1,716-acre plan area since it was created.
Jeff Carlson, a former county commissioner, said the recession was to blame for a lot of that, along with the fact that developers have waited for Sebring Parkway Phase 3 to get built.
That road is nearly done, encasing this parcel and many others in a triangle formed by Scenic Highway and the two legs of Sebring Parkway.
Carlson warned that what the county allows in commercial is not the same as in the city, which may annex the property in the future.
DiGiacomo said the site’s proximity to collector roads going around the city, up to Avon Park and to U.S. 27 makes this a good spot for distribution.
“People like to say we’re in the middle of nowhere, but really, we’re in the center of everything,” DiGiacomo said.
She also said businesses looking to locate to Highlands County tell her they want to see a building ready for them “yesterday.” Bernie Little will move out of a building that has large coolers.
“Finding a building with cold storage is very difficult in Florida,” DiGiacomo said.
Many nearby residents, including Chris Doty, principal of Hill-Gustat Middle School, and Tom Griffin of Griffin’s Carpet Mart, said the building would lower their property values.
Richard Coke, a nearby resident who spoke against the proposal at the P&Z meeting, spoke in favor this time.
“Sebring needs a tax base,” Coke said. “I hope you vote for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.