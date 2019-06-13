Entertaining comes easy when the weather is pleasant. Many people welcome the chance to host in warm weather, and with hosting comes the need to provide tasty foods and refreshing beverages.
While grilling is often the method of choice when hosting warm weather gatherings, following up tasty grilled fare with an equally pleasing homemade dessert can set any soiree apart. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp from “Crock-Pot: 365 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd.) from Crock-Pot test kitchens creates a cobbler-esque dessert chock-full of comforting flavors. It can be enjoyed on its own, or topped with a dollop of cream or ice cream.
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Makes 8 servings
4 cups sliced hulled strawberries
4 cups diced rhubarb (about 5 stalks), cut into 1/2-inch dice
11/2 cups granulated sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
11/2 tablespoons cornstarch, plus water (optional)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Coat a Crock-Pot slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Place strawberries, rhubarb, 11/2 cups granulated sugar and lemon juice in the crock and mix well. Cook on high 11/2 hours, or until fruit is tender.
If fruit is dry after cooking, add a little water. If fruit has too much liquid, mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water and stir into liquid. Cook on high an additional 15 minutes, or until cooking liquid is thickened.
Preheat the oven to 375 F. For the topping, combine flour, oats, sugars, ginger, and nutmeg in medium bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry cutter or two knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in almonds.
Remove the lid from the Crock-Pot slow cooker and gently sprinkle topping onto fruit. Transfer the stoneware to the oven. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until tipping begins to brown.
