The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) held their monthly artist reception at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum Gallery in Avon Park last Saturday. The museum is located at 310 W. Main Street, 2nd floor.
For the month of December, the museum is hosting not one, but two very talented local artists. Rose Besch and S. (Shirley) Callas Stone will have their display of fine art on exhibit. The show will be up through the month of December. The gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Besch was an art teacher in Oswego, New York for over 30 years. She had a number of one-woman shows including one at SUNY Oswego, where they asked her to do a large mural for the college.
“I enjoy working with all mediums since I have been painting for so many years,” said Besch. “I’ve been so lucky to have people push me to pursue my passion as an artist.”
Besch creates some of her work using a technique called ‘citrasolve photomontage.’ “The citrasolve is an acid cleaner from oranges”, she explained. “It will dissolve the ink in magazines. You paint in on and in about 15 minutes, you’ll see all the wonderful colors and partial images that appear.”
Stone has been commissioned to do work for many private patrons and has been the recipient of awards in numerous group shows. She has also produced commissioned work for the city of Farrell, PA, the Shenango Valley Water Company, in Sharon, Pennsylvania and Winner International, also in Sharon.
“I’m still paining after 60 years,” said Stone. “I love portraits and still lifes with fruits and flowers. My passion is doing portraits, but I can paint just about anything if I study it. I like oils, pen and ink and watercolors.”
One of her favorite paintings is titled ‘Waiter.’
“My husband and I regularly played golf with some friends and went to dinner afterwards. We saw had this young, handsome waiter. He intrigued me with his beautiful long hair and the way he carried himself. I wanted to paint him. My friends told me to ask him if I could. He modeled in one of the classes I taught and I got to capture him on canvas.”
Guests enjoyed guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers while browsing through the lovely exhibits. A refreshment table was open and a print raffle was offered. As always, the artist reception is free and open to the public.
For more information on the museum, contacting the artists or future art events, please contact the gallery manager, Norma Evans, at 863-385-3533.
