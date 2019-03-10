t’s considered one of the most grueling tests of sports car endurance racing anywhere in the world, and it’s North America’s oldest endurance race.

It’s the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, which starts just past 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, and it will feature an outstanding field of 38 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship machines ready for a once-around-the-clock battle on the legendary, 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway circuit.

The field will include 11 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) entries, two LMP2 machines, eight GT Le Mans (GTLM) entries and 17 GT Daytona (GTD) race cars.

A total of 13 different manufacturers are represented in at least one class, and every car in the field will be riding on Michelin tires.

Live television coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring begins Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. on CNBC, with continuing coverage on the NBC Sports App and NBCSN.

IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout race week on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and the IMSA App, with IMSA Radio’s race call available on SiriusXM Radio (Sirius 216/XM 201/Internet 972).

Tickets for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring event week, which has been dubbed the “Super Sebring” event weekend, are available now on SebringRaceway.com.

Race week also includes a 1,000-mile FIA World Endurance Championship race and the two-hour Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge on Friday, March 15; and a one-hour and 45-minute IMSA Prototype Challenge race on Thursday, March 14.

Here’s a closer look at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring entry list: Of 114 drivers on the provisional entry list, 39 drivers (34 percent of the field) have won at least once previously in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The winningest active driver at Sebring is No. 4 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R pilot Oliver Gavin, who owns six class wins (GTS in 2001 and 2002, GT1 in 2006 and 2007, GT in 2013 and GTLM in 2016).

He’s one Sebring win ahead of his teammate, Jan Magnussen, in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R. Magnussen’s five wins came in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2015 and 2017.

Pipo Derani, who drives the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R is the winningest active driver in terms of overall Sebring victories with two. He won in 2016 and last year with the Patrón ESM team.

There are 17 drivers on the entry list with at least one pole position at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 driver Bill Auberlen has the most among active drivers with four: 1994 (GTU), 1997 (GTS-3), 1998 (GT3) and 2016 (GTLM).

The No. 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR is the only 2018 Sebring winning team to return with the same driver lineup it used last year. Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki – who also won the 2018 WeatherTech Championship season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans – will be looking for back-to-back GTLM victories.

The No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, which won the GTD class championship last year, returns two of the three drivers from its 2018 lineup in Bryan Sellers and Corey Lewis. Ryan Hardwick, the 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Pro/Am world champion, completes the lineup in the No. 48 in place of Madison Snow, who went on to win the 2018 WeatherTech Championship GTD title alongside Sellers.

There are 17 teams on the entry list with at least one Sebring victory. Corvette Racing is far and away the winningest, with 11 victories at Sebring. It won its class seven times in eight years with three straight GTS wins in 2002, 2003 and 2004 followed by four consecutive GT1 wins from 2006 through 2009.

It also won the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) GT class in 2013, before three consecutive WeatherTech Championship GTLM wins in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Eleven of the 13 participating manufacturers have at least one previous Sebring victory. Porsche leads the way with 95 Sebring wins, followed by Chevrolet with 41 and Ferrari with 37.

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Winning Drivers in 2019 Field (39)

Oliver Gavin (6) – GTS – 2001, 2002; GT1 – 2006, 2007; GT – 2013; GTLM – 2016

Jan Magnussen (5) – GT1 – 2006, 2008, 2009; GTLM – 2015, 2017

Bill Auberlen (3) – GTS-2 – 1995; GTS-3 – 1997; GT3 – 1998

Dirk Mueller (3) – GT – 2000, 2011; ALMS GT – 2012

Antonio Garcia (3) – GT1 – 2009; GTLM – 2015, 2017

Timo Bernhard (2) – GT – 2004; P2/Overall – 2008

Patrick Long (2) – GT2 – 2005; GTLM – 2014

Sebastien Bourdais (2) – GTD – 2006; P/Overall – 2015

Joey Hand (2) – GT – 2011; ALMS GT – 2012

Joao Barbosa (2) – ALMS P2 – 2012; P/Overall – 2015

Marcel Fassler (2) – P1/Overall – 2013; GTLM – 2016

Ryan Briscoe (2) – P2 – 2013; GTLM – 2015

Tommy Milner (2) – GT – 2013; GTLM – 2016

Jeroen Bleekemolen (2) – GTC – 2013; GTD – 2017

Jon Bennett (2) – PC – 2014, 2016

Colin Braun (2) – PC – 2014, 2016

Mario Farnbacher (2) – GTD – 2015, 2017

Pipo Derani (2) – P/Overall – 2016, 2018

Romain Dumas (1) – P2/Overall – 2008

Dane Cameron (1) – PC – 2011

Ryan Dalziel (1) – WEC PC – 2012

Townsend Bell (1) – GTC – 2012

Oliver Jarvis (1) – P1/Overall — 2013

Richard Westbrook (1) – GT – 2013

Cooper MacNeil (1) – GTC – 2013

John Potter (1) – GTD – 2014

Andy Lally (1) – GTD – 2014

Alex Riberas (1) – GTD – 2015

Christina Nielsen (1) – GTD – 2016

Ricky Taylor (1) – P/Overall – 2017

Jordan Taylor (1) – P/Overall – 2017

Kyle Masson (1) – PC – 2017

Mike Rockenfeller (1) – GTLM – 2017

Ben Keating (1) – GTD – 2017

Patrick Pilet (1) – GTLM – 2018

Nick Tandy (1) – GTLM – 2018

Frederic Makowiecki – GTLM – 2018

Bryan Sellers – GTD – 2018

Corey Lewis – GTD — 2018

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Pole Winners in 2019 Field (17)

Bill Auberlen (4) – GTU – 1994; GTS-3 – 1997; GT3 – 1998; GTLM – 2016

Oliver Gavin (3) – GTS – 2001, 2003; GT1 – 2009

Timo Bernhard (3) – GT – 2003, 2004; P2 – 2007

Olivier Pla (3) – WEC P2 – 2012; P/Overall – 2015, 2016

Jan Magnussen (2) – GT1 – 2007; ALMS GT – 2012

Dane Cameron (2) – PC – 2011; GTD – 2014

Ryan Briscoe (2) – P2 – 2013; GTLM – 2017

Colin Braun (2) – PC – 2013, 2016

Tristan Vautier (2) – GTD – 2017; P/Overall – 2018

Dirk Mueller (1) – GT – 2000

Scott Dixon (1) – P1/Overall – 2009

Marcel Fassler (1) – P1/Overall – 2013

Andy Lally (1) – GTC – 2013

Sebastien Bourdais (1) – P/Overall – 2014

Frederic Makowiecki (1) – GTLM – 2015

Jeroen Bleekemolen (1) – GTD – 2015

Connor De Phillippi (1) – GTLM – 2018

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Winning Teams in 2019 Field (17)

Corvette Racing (11) – GTS – 2002, 2003, 2004; GT1 – 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009; GT – 2013; GTLM – 2015, 2016, 2017

Team Penske (4) – Proto 15 (P 5000+) – 1964; GT13 (GT – 5000+) – 1966; Trans-Am – 1968; P2/Overall – 2008

Team Joest (4) – LMP900/Overall – 2003; P1/Overall – 2009, 2013; WEC P1/Overall – 2012

CORE autosport (3) – ALMS PC – 2012; PC – 2014, 2016

BMW Team RLL (2) – GT – 2011; ALMS GT – 2012

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports (2) – PC – 2013, 2015

Porsche GT Team (2) – GTLM – 2014, 2018

Black Swan Racing (1) – GTC – 2011

Starworks Motorsport (1) – WEC P2 – 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing (1) – P/Overall – 2014

Magnus Racing (1) – GTD – 2014

Action Express Racing (1) – P/Overall – 2015

Scuderia Corsa (1) – GTD – 2016

Wayne Taylor Racing (1) – P/Overall – 2017

Performance Tech Motorsports (1) – PC – 2017

Riley Motorsports/Team AMG (2) – 2017

Paul Miller Racing (1) – GTD – 2018

