Nearly two years of investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller turns up, yep, turns up nothing. No Trump collusion with Russia. Yes, millions of taxpayer dollars spent and yes, Hillary lost because of Hillary.
Some of Hillary’s 85 reasons for losing: former FBI Director James Comey, sexism, the electoral system, WikiLeaks, “Minions,” right-wing media, mainstream media, Democratic National Committee, 1,000 Russian agents, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Citizens United, “millions” of Twitter bots, Netflix, Bernie Sanders, suburban women, bad polling, colluding Trump campaign officials, stupid Americans who can’t tell the difference between real and “fake news,” technology, deplorables, etc. Liberals blame everyone or everything for their problems and yes, the American people pay for their problems with tax dollars.
The liberal media was wrong with the Casey Anthony case, the George Zimmerman case, most all cases against police officer shootings, the Smollett case, the confirmation of Brent Kavanaugh, the Covington Catholic high school kid, etc. If you listen to liberals, they are supposed to be educated. So why are they so silly? That word ‘educated.’
What does ‘educated’ mean today? It doesn’t mean they know a lot about the world. It means they have been injected with the views and assumptions of their teachers. They have been taught by people who themselves have little experience of the real world. They have been indoctrinated with certain ideas. They have been taught that capitalism is inherently bad. It is something to be controlled at every turn by an altruistic government or else reduced to a minimum. Liberals are taught to reason with their emotions and not by fact and truth.
So, how good is education today? I say the best education today is life experiences and not some test tube called a university, where one receives a piece of paper telling you that you are ready for the world and its problems.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Life experience has taught me that no sin is too great when it comes to the cardboard 'president". All transgressions find absolution. The repetitive frothing at the mouth of the right wing echo chamber over the Clintons and President Obama has long ago grown tired and ineffective. Multiple and expensive investigations turned up nothing on Clinton but the Right Wing cultists forge ahead with their message that trashes anyone who views the world differently. You don't like liberals and that's ok but your incessant tirades against them seems desperate and unhinged.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.