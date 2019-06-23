The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of June gives anglers the last quarter moon phase and a slight break in the rainy season weather pattern for today and Monday. Tuesday through the remainder of the week you can expect the typical rainy season weather pattern.
The last quarter moon phase occurs on Tuesday, which always means that fish will be most active during the sunset and sunrise periods due to the lunar underfoot and overhead periods occurring during those periods, respectively.
A low pressure system enters the state today which means fish will be on the move to deeper water structures as they adjust to a 0.18 In Hg drop in pressure over the next thirty-six to forty-eight hours. So don’t be surprised if fish are not feeding in the usual shoreline areas for the first half of the week.
A west to northwest wind will prevail over the next two days with wind speeds being less than desirable. Tuesday and Wednesday winds will shift out of the north and speeds will decline even further, with many periods of little to no wind at all. Thursday an moderate east wind will occur and pressure will rise, which will put fish back along shoreline feeding areas for Friday and next weekend.
Best Fishing Days: The greatest atmospheric pressure change period of the next five days occurs today and Monday. Both days the pressure will drop significantly as a low pressure system enters the state. Starting today just after midday pressure will fall from 30.12 In Hg to 30 In Hg. Tonight pressure will rebound slight during the sunset to 30.05 In Hg and drop again Monday to 29.96 In Hg.
When pressure drops rapidly over a short period of time, fish move to deeper water to regain the pressure feeling within their bodies. So you can expect fish to be on the move toward their deeper water structures and cover today through Monday evening.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:35 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 5-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at an average of a 5-rating for the next five days.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:14 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 5:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and the rating will remain in the 4-rating range for the next five days.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 super new moon, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 16 inches flowing a combined 1135 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults and pets being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season so anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes when fishing during the development of storm activity. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.