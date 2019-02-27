The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of February and beginning of March gives anglers the last quarter moon phase and an excellent fishing weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will find fish feeding during the sunrise and sunset periods today and Thursday. But from Friday through the weekend the morning period will produce the best results as the new moon prepares to occur next Tuesday.
Fish will begin to form feeding migrations during the overhead moon period each morning and starting Sunday morning fishing will begin to improve as the new moon effect produces more daytime feeders.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday fishing during the sunrise period will be the best fishing of the next four days. Sunday the new moon week begins and the mid-mornings will be the best times of day to fish.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:18 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:52 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this feeding migration moves later by one hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:43 p.m. and the sunset at 6:25 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 2-4 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open 0.20 feet and flowing 230 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.