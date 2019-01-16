The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January gives anglers the super full moon and the same winter weather pattern we’ve experienced for the past six weeks. The next five days will be the best fishing days of the month.
All fishing factors considered; the first half of the super new moon phase, Friday through Sunday, will be better than the second half due to a twenty-five degree cold front with extremely high pressure arriving late Sunday which is the middle of the lunar phase.
Atmospheric pressure will change from 29.85 In Hg during Sunday’s sunrise to 30.41 In Hg during Monday’s midday hours. A pressure change of that magnitude combined with the temperature decline of almost thirty degrees will stress fish out to the point of suspending all feeding activity for at least two days.
This season’s weather pattern has produced a consistent three-day feeding cycle, where fish feed heavier than normal every third day. Monday was the last above-average feeding day so Thursday evening and Friday morning should be very good fishing since the super full moon effects will start to increase numbers of feeders and duration of feeding.
However you should note that the super moon and warmer temperatures in the next three days will change and shorten this current feeding pattern to a two-day pattern, producing excellent fishing action Thursday morning during the underfoot period at 9 a.m. and then again on Saturday during the midday hours.
This upcoming cold front will be strong and I predict will negate the second half of the super full moon phase event. If the fish feed at all at the beginning of next week, it will be during the sunset period on Tuesday.
Today and Thursday’s bright sunlight will put fish within cover, feeding during the dominate daytime lunar period—underfoot period—and again during the high water temperature period of the day.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday will be the best fishing days of the month.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:38 p.m. and the sunset at 5:54 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 5 from 5:30-9 p.m. The warmest water temps of the day will also increase activity. Daily this period moves later by one hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the underfoot period occurs at 8:12 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 18-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon, March 2-7 new moon, 18-23 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.28 feet above sea level, which is 3 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Tuesday at 4 a.m. one S68 spillway gate is open 0.40 feet and flowing 80 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
