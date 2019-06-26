The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the last week of June gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday, and a rainy season weather forecast. However by the weekend the new moon phase week starts, with the new moon occurring Tuesday.
All fishing factors considered, the best fishing days of June will occur Saturday through Monday 30. Note: During July there are two new moon prime periods, 1-5 and 29-31. Today a high pressure system enters the state with a significant pressure rise period which started during the sunset period yesterday and will finish today during the midday hours.
Best Fishing Days: This morning and the weekend during the mid to late morning hours will be the best fishing periods of the next five days due to a high pressure system entering the state today and the start of the new moon week on Saturday.
There are still three bass fishing charter days open and two half day openings for this upcoming new moon phase, which is June 29-July 4. Call for special pricing for bass fishing packages between four to six hour guided trips. Bass fishing will be exceptional since the new moon is very close to the lunar perigee.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period and the underfoot period occur at 8:20 a.m. and 8:41 p.m. I believe the underfoot period will be better since the sunset occurs at 8:25 p.m. and there will be more dissolved oxygen to speed up digestion than during the morning period. However the morning period will produce well in areas with depth nearby the deeper healthy vegetation areas.
Both periods will have a feed intensity rating of 5-6 today and will move later by 40 minutes. The early morning period will increase in feed rating as we get closer to the new moon occurring next Tuesday. You can expect a 5-rating today and by Sunday through Tuesday an 8-9 rating.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:35 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Daily this period will move later by on hour and remain at a 3-4 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 super new moon, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.07 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 p.m.) One gate is open six inches flowing 200 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults and pets being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season so anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes when fishing during the development of storm activity. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
