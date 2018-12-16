The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of December gives anglers the best fishing week of the month and a winter weather forecast which will trigger the bass spawning season. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to adjust for daily changing winds and a mild cold front every four or five days.
With the recent winter weather pattern of the past three weeks and the extended weather forecast, anglers will find it harder to locate concentrations of feeding bass due to the start of the seasonal bass spawn effort.
Contrary to many angler’s fish-tales, the bass species does not start to spawn due to the winter full moon periods, but rather due to the winter’s cold temperatures. The Florida Largemouth Bass start the reproduction process when water temperatures remain consistently in the middle sixty degree range to the middle fifty degree range.
And since winter nighttime is now about thirteen and a half hours, a bright shining full moon phase would produce the highest nighttime activity of the month, which in turn, would trigger the largest numbers of bass to spawn if they already have not started this annual process.
So the old angler’s fish-tale of the ‘winter full moon triggering the spawn’ is ‘only true’ when the winter weather produces temperatures in the middle sixties or lower for an extended period. If water temperatures right now were in the middle seventy degree range there would be absolutely no spawning activity during this week’s full moon phase.
The Florida Largemouth Bass do not drop all their eggs on the male’s bed during the first spawning effort, but in fact save a third or half of their eggs for a second and perhaps a third spawning effort.
When bass enter the spawning mode, they don’t eat normally, if they eat at all. Spawning takes several days to achieve and can occur anywhere in depths of two to twelve feet deep within protective cover areas.
If you do catch a spawning bass, do not crank open their jaws while suspending them for pictures, but rather support her body using two hands horizontally. Anglers attempt to make their catch look as large as possible for the camera shot, and unnaturally open their jaws to show off the impressive mouth size of Florida’s trophy bass. What is not realized by most anglers is this activity dislocates the jaw, which is a death sentence.
This week is the best fishing week of the month due to the full moon occurring Saturday. It will be very strong since the moon arrives closest to earth two days later — lunar perigee. Therefore this strong full moon’s positive fishing-effect will start to improve fishing Thursday, peak on Saturday and Sunday and end Tuesday.
Most anglers do not know what the single greatest lethal threat is to a bass after it’s caught. Cranking open the mouth for pictures is fatal, as is keeping the bass out of water for longer than a minute.
But the most lethal activity is allowing the bass to flip-flop on boat carpet or allowing the bass to rub against the carpet or any fabric rough enough to remove the protective oil-coating on its scales. These bass will swim away only to become sickly within a short time and die.
“I believe the ‘angler-produced bass-mortality rate’ is much higher than can actually be proven simply due to the delayed death sentence caused by being caught and handled — in most cases several times per week in Florida’s most popular big bass lakes.
So…do you admit or tell someone every time you gut-hook a bass? How about that really impressive picture of you cranking the monster bass’ mouth open? Or how many times did you not control the bass-landing and the bass flopped all over the carpeted deck before you cranked it jaw open for pictures?
So who do you believe is more detrimental to bass, the lake management agencies, or….you…as in ‘all of you anglers out there who either did ‘not know’ you were killing bass by your actions or tragically those of you who know you are but don’t care. After all it’s only a fish, right?
The latter group will be the first to complain when the lake eventually declines in bass numbers, blaming the weed spraying programs which do not kill bass or any other fish.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through next weekend during the midday hours if the moon shines bright, which it’s forecast to do.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:15 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:09 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 1:28 p.m. and solar noon at 12:20 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes.
It should be noted that during the Florida winter season when water temperatures are below the ideal feeding temperature range of 70-82 degree as a daily average, that bass enter peak digestion and feeding activity during the day’s high temperature period. Therefore the solar noon period will always start to produce feeding fish during their most active period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 19-24 full moon, January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
