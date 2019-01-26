If anyone plans to set up an account for donations to help any of the families from Wednesday’s shooting incident, we encourage you to meet with an officer of a bank of your choice.
The Highlands News-Sun will gladly share that information with our readers if proper documentation is provided. We will not publicize any Go-Fund Me accounts.
People who are giving to such private fundraiser accounts are advised to write account numbers on their checks to where the funds should be deposited. It is also important that donors are familiar with the person who will be handling the funds.
