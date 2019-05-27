Betrayed by your water? I was. Or at least I perceive that I was. Or I’m just super confused. Either way I feel like it needs to be written about.
As I may, or may not have mentioned somewhere down the line, I’ve acquired a taste for sparkling water from Walmart called Clear American. It’s found in the same aisle as the water and the energy drinks. Along with being sparkling water, it comes in many different flavors, wild cherry or cherry vanilla being my favorites.
I was quite happy when I found them. I’d get to have the water I knew I needed to be drinking and get a dash of flavor along with it. And they really are good. I have one with dinner and I’ve even started drinking them at work. I’m still stocking my fridge with Zephyrhills water as well, but this is a tasty alternative.
As for the betrayal, that came recently. The brand seems to have undergone some new packaging. The front of the label is more colorful now and the back has new nutrition content. Each 34-ounce bottle contains four servings (eight ounces each) and each serving has zero calories. Makes sense to me seeing as how it’s water, right?
It lists all the usual things like carbs, protein and sugars. All of which are zero. But the new packaging did two things different. First, it added to the list of nutrition facts a line for potassium.
Apparently now they contain 2% potassium, or at least the cherry vanilla one does. Second, there is now a column for nutrition totals per bottle instead of just per serving.
According to this column, my zero calorie water now has 10 calories per bottle, but still zero per serving. Huh?
Now, 10 calories in 34 ounces of flavored sparkling water isn’t the end of the world. I’ve been drinking them for weeks and I’m still losing weight, so it’s not hurting me.
But I still don’t get the math. Last time I checked zero times four was still zero. I’m pretty sure, however, that walking from the parking lot to the back of the store where they are kept and then back out to the car burns off those 10 calories. And on the plus side, there was a time not that long ago that I wouldn’t even want to make that walk. So, that’s progress, right?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.