SEBRING — Betty Ford-Smith’s pine cone quilts are gaining national and international attention. Ford-Smith has traveled to France to share her quilting technique, and six of her quilts are currently hanging in a special exhibit at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.
The pine cone quilts are in an exhibit entitled “Keeping Tradition Alive.” Betty Ford-Smith hopes to help people learn to make pine cone quilts, a skill she learned from a 92-year-old woman named Arlene Dennis, but who she affectionately refers to as “Miss Sue.”
Ford-Smith spent six years in an apprenticeship to Miss Sue and completed two quilts under her supervision. Now the skill is being taught to people around the world through detailed instructions on the National Quilt Museum’s website.
“When the curator [of the National Quilt Museum], Rachael Baar, saw my pine cone quilts on my website, she told me she had never seen anything quite like them and asked me if I would like to exhibit,” Ford-Smith said.
Ford-Smith’s quilts are unique because they have are three dimensional and look like the bottom of a pine cone. In addition, instead of the pattern being in separate blocks, the whole quilt is one continuous pattern.
Each quilt can weigh from 18 to 30 pounds depending on its size, and she spends between $600 to $800 for fabric on each one. “The fabrics I use typically cost between $3.99 to $11.99 a yard,” she said.
“The curator asked how many quilts I had made and how many I could exhibit,” Ford-Smith said.
Ford-Smith received a warm welcome at the National Quilt Museum, one of the world’s top quilt museums. “When I arrived for the first time, Rachael Baar, the curator, Laura Hendrickson, the registrar, Becky Glasby, the educational specialist, and Victoria Caldwell, the photographer, all hugged me and told me how happy they were that I was there for the opening,” she said.
“Even the CEO Frank Bennett came out to greet me and tell me how delighted they were to be exhibiting my pine cone quilts,” Ford-Smith said.
The museum was so impressed with her work that it chose her quilting technique as the featured block of the month for February. Each month people around the world learn a new quilting technique and make a sample block. The blocks are then sewn together into a 12-block sampler.
“Each month, participants will gain access to an exclusive pattern that represents an exhibit currently on display at The National Quilt Museum or a similar theme, challenging quilters of all levels to experiment with new techniques and expand their horizons as a modern quilter,” the National Quilt Museum (NQM) stated.
“Each block is designed by a unique artist, adding their own personal style to each pattern while still encompassing the theme of the exhibit which it represents,” the NQM stated.
My three minute instructional video on making pine cone quilts received 15,000 views in the first eight hours, Ford-Smith said.
People will be able to view Ford-Smith’s pine cone quilt collection at the National Quilt Museum until April 16.
To learn how to make Ford-Smith’s pine cone quilt, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/NQMBlockoftheMonth//
