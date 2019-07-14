Betty Jane Bittaker-Pearce
Betty Jane Bittaker-Pearce, 94, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019 at Southern Lifestyles in Lake Placid. Betty has been a lifelong resident of Florida. She was born on April 9, 1925 to parents Frances (Kemper) and Troy Kirkwood. Betty was a graduate of the Miami Jackson High School class of 1943. She worked in the banking industry most of her adult life, retiring as a banker in Miami. She moved to Lake Placid 21 years ago, moving here from Miami. Betty has been a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid. Betty enjoyed crafts, knitting, going to social events, and cooking for her family. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, especially her grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Bittaker Sr.; son, Jerry Bittaker, and her second husband, Charlie Pearce. Betty is survived by her loving son, Earl Bittaker Jr. and his wife T. R., and four grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, with Rev. Jerry R. McCauley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Betty will be laid to rest next to her late husband Charlie at Flagler Memorial Park in Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Betty’s memory to the Sebring Salvation Army, 3135 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.
