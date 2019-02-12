Sebring’s Emily Bible is a talented and versatile athlete. The Blue Streak senior is a standout volleyball player, excellent softball player and is strong.
Bible proved that she is powerful by winning the district and regional titles in girls weightlifting in the 119-pound weight class.
Bible capped off an outstanding season by finishing sixth at the Class 1A State Weightlifting Finals on Saturday in Panama City Beach.
Bible had a bench press of 135 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 130 pounds for a combined total of 265 pounds.
Sana Habib of Arnold High School finished first in the 119 weight class with a combined total of 305 pounds and Nikki Richards of Altha High School placed second at 300 pounds.
Katie James of Clay High School was third with 275, while Mattilyn Marsee of Suwanee High School was fourth at 270 and Evelyn Lambert of Jones High School finished in fifth place at 270 pounds.
Ties were broken by which girl weighed less.
Bible had a solid season and set personal-best marks along the way.
Sebring veteran girls weightlifting coach Steve Berry said earlier this season that Bible had an excellent chance to qualify for the state finals because of her tenacity and excellent work ethic.
“Emily is a hard worker and is a good athlete,” Berry said. “She has been lifting for several years and has steadily improved in her strength and in her technique.”
The Highlands News-Sun All-Highlands Girls Weightlifting Team will be selected soon and published in the near future.
