With the Class 1A-District 15 and Region 8 competitions complete the only weightlifter in the county to automatically advance to the state championship was Sebring senior Emily Bible.
Sebring placed second overall in districts as a team. Bible claimed first in the 119-pound weight class at districts. Blue Streak Hannah Edwards was first in the 154 weight class. Sebring’s Crystal Mendoza (101-weight class), Adrianna DuBois (183) and Kaylee Graham (199) all placed in second in their respective weight classes. Placing in third were Clawy Jumamil (101), Emily White (139) and Kani Binns (169).
The Blue Streaks had 11 lifters participate at regionals. Sebring finished fourth out of eighteen teams.
Bible was regional champion in the 119-weight class where she lifted a combined total of 270 pounds. DuBois placed second, Hannah Edwards finished in fourth, Mendoza (101) came in fifth and Binns came in sixth place.
Avon Park was paced by Sarrena Wright who was the district champion in the 101-weight class. Red Devils MaAngelica Bautista placed second in the 110-weight class in districts, Yoshia Chipman came in third in the 129-weight class and in the 183-weight class Tynesha Owens-Burse came in sixth place. All four moved on to regionals.
Lake Placid was third in districts. MaKenzi Dubano (129) and Melina Oxer (199) both claimed first for the Green Dragons.
Connie Chandler (139) placed second for Lake Placid. Third place winners were Nicole Beard (110) and Aniyah Hills (154).
The Green Dragons had 11 lifters advance to regionals. Melina Oxer placed second in the 199-weight class. The Green Dragons’ Chiara Chillemi (119), Durbano, Chandler and Hills all finished in sixth place.
Coach Donald Ridgeway took to social media and said “Congratulations to Lake Placid High School Lady Green Dragons Weightlifting team. They competed hard at the regional meet in LaBelle. As a team we finished sixth out of eighteen teams.”
Sebring’s Bible will go on to compete in the Class 1A State Championship at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach on Feb. 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.