SEBRING — A bicycle collided with a truck on E.O. Douglas Avenue Wednesday and sent the bicyclist to a local hospital, authorities say.
According to a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist traveling east on E.O. Douglas Avenue was traveling in the same direction as a silver Ford F-150. The bicyclist turned into the truck and collided. The truck and the bicycle landed in an orange grove.
