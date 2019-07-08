SEBRING — Bears have begun to move around, and residents should be aware.
Rangers in Highlands Hammock State Park have taken casts of two tracks from large bears in the past month: A paw print from a 200-pound female and a paw print twice as large from a 350-pound male.
The female’s track was spotted June 15 off North Branch Access Road. The male’s prints were found just this past week along the same road.
Bears are one of Florida’s success stories, in terms of conservation. Once rare, they have flourished thanks to protected status, but also thanks to local codes that require residents and businesses to lock up garbage on days other than pickup days.
Highlands County doesn’t have an ordinance, but it has an option: Bear-proof cans.
Last year, the Board of County Commission set a price of $75 to get a new bear-proof can from the supply the county purchased with a $57,770 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
County commissioners then dropped the price to $25 if residents would turn in their non-locking blue garbage bins.
FWC agreed to pay the county up to $48,000 to get bear-proof cans from Rehrig Pacific, the same vendor that supplied the county’s blue 95-gallon blue trash bins. The county bought 214, and FWC also sent 37 similar cans from another grant.
All 251 cans went to Road and Bridge, where Director Kyle Green has taken applications from residents to buy them. Residents must live in an area with problems with or potential for bear conflicts.
The local fee helps rebuild the program to buy more cans, as needed.
It’s needed, because not only does Highlands County have bears, the Bearwise program that paid for the cans wasn’t in the budget this year.
News Service of Florida reported May 7 that when the Legislature delivered a $91.1 billion budget to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the $500,000 program wasn’t in it.
The Legislature also reduced overall funding for nuisance wildlife control by $1.1 million to a total of $2.6 million, News Service reported.
Susan Neel, FWC spokeswoman said at the time that FWC would work with its partners to continue the program.
News Service reports that FWC has used legislative allocations from the program over the last three years, especially in counties and cities that have ordinances requiring residents and businesses to “bear-proof” their trash containers.
The program was crafted after FWC held a controversial two-day bear hunt in 2015 — the first in two decades — that killed 304 bears, News Service reported.
Money for the Bearwise program was generated, in part, by sales of “Conserve Wildlife” license plates.
The local cost, whether $75 for a new bear-proof can or $25 for a trade-in, is a fraction of the actual $265 cost of the cans, thanks to the FWC grant.
For places without such cans, FWC advises residents take precautions against attracting bears:
• Protect gardens, apiaries, compost and livestock with electric fencing.
• Encourage local government to pass ordinances on securing food attractants.
• Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding.
• Clean grills and store them in a locked, secure place, not a screened enclosure.
• Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear resistant.
• Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground.
• Most of all, put household garbage out on the morning of pickup, not the night before, and keep cans or carts stored inside a sturdy shed or garage.
Of course, people in Highlands County who actually have had conflicts with bears can contact local government about purchasing a bear-proof trash container by calling (863) 402-6500.
