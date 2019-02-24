I love to fish and I love to read. So if I’m not fishing, reading about fishing is the next best thing.
Occasionally my fishing magazines pile up because I’m too busy fishing to read them, but this morning, over a bowl of Sugar Crisp, I happened to turn the pages on the February issue of Ohio Game and Fish. Although I’ve been in Florida since 1988, I’m originally from northern Ohio and I enjoy reading about the many lakes and rivers I used to fish.
On page 45, a two-page picture of KEVIN VANDAM caught my eye. Anyone who fishes for largemouth bass or is a tournament bass fisherman knows he’s one of, if not the best, bass fisherman in the country.
The article was entitled “Insight Into Changes At MLF” and written by Todd Ceisner. To quote from the article, here’s what happened:
• Major League Fishing, a collaborative enterprise between the Professional Bass Tour Anglers Association and Outdoor Sportsman Group, announced an expansion last September and launched the Bass Pro Tour.
• The Bass Pro Tour attracted 80 of the world’s best anglers from other leagues, and in the process turned the whole sport on its ear.
• Bass Pro Shops threw its support behind the new events, and the Bass Pro Tour created a buzz never before seen in the sport. The sea change it represents on the tournament landscape cannot be overstated.
• Fans of the cast-for-cash game will have more events – at least 30 total in the MLF umbrella – to follow. And recreational anglers will have more opportunities – on TV, live streaming and in magazines.
So, what’s the big deal? CULLING is history. For those of you who are not familiar with the term “culling”, it represents the catching and continuing to catch, and replace fish that you catch and keep in your live well, until the end of the tournament in order to end up with your five biggest bass.
Culling dates all the way back to the early 70’s and the beginning of organized bass fishing tournaments. The goal of every tournament angler was to attempt to catch a total of five bass with the heaviest weight. Culling allowed an angler to replace a smaller fish – by releasing them – and keeping a larger fish. This process would continue all day long until the tournament ended. An angler might catch and release 25 bass in order to keep their 5 biggest fish. They may also have only caught 5 fish, and as a result, were not able to cull any bass.
Big fish were always the target. Quite often, the angler catching the biggest, or in some cases a number of big bass would generally win the tournament. Catching a lot of bass, particularly a lot of small bass was never the game plan. The key was typically “quality over quantity”.
But not anymore. The biggest change the MLF is proposing is to allow anglers to catch and weigh every fish over 1 pound. Actually, their job will be to catch the fish, since each boat will have an in-boat official who will be responsible to weight and record every fish.
This is actually a pretty novel approach. All bass tournaments stress the importance of proper fish handling and care, as well as live release. This type of catch, weigh and release is even better for the fish than having them in your live well awaiting a larger fish that might provide them with their freedom.
Although modern bass boats are typically equipped with insulated, aerated live wells, the water can and often does heat up or become overcrowded in a days’ worth of fishing. This system would virtually guarantee almost 100% live release with only minimal time out of the water.
So the new game plan will be to what? Forget about catching big, quality fish and go after small, more eager and readily available bass? In some ways it kind of sounds like more of a “numbers” game.
Ceisner even says in his article, “some critics of MLF’s format fear fans will tune in only to see many of the top anglers reel in 1-pounder after 1-pounder, a “dinkfest,” as someone commented on Facebook.”
Like a lot of guys, I’ve fished a lot of tournaments. I’ve had tournaments where I’ve caught 20, 30 or even 40 bass and not won. I’ve also had tournaments where I couldn’t catch a 5 fish limit, but I managed to catch one or two really big fish and ended up winning or at least taking home a check.
I think most anglers would agree, small, yearling or “buck bass” seem to be easier to catch. They’re certainly more plentiful in most of our lakes. Larger bass, particularly “trophy” fish are almost rare, and many would argue, much tougher to catch. You never hear anglers talk about the fight and losing a 1 or 2 pound bass, but every fisherman has a story about the “big one that got away.”
Obviously there are other changes but to me and lots of other tournament anglers, it raises an interesting question. What takes more skill? Catching one huge, 10 pound largemouth bass, or catching five 2-pounders, or 10 1-pounders? An interesting question and one I’m sure most anglers would love to debate.
Awarding tournament anglers cash and trophies for catching the biggest bass will now, potentially go in the opposite direction and provide those same incentives to the angler who can catch the “most” fish. It might also make live wells in future bass boats a new storage locker.
One of the area’s top bass fishermen, Geoff Balog runs weekly tournaments where the anglers fish on an “honor system.” Rather than catch a bass and put it in their live well, they weigh and measure the fish (or take a picture of it) and immediately release the fish. Sounds like a sensible approach to preserving our limited bass for future generations, and I thank Geoff and the guys who fish with him. But, and I stress I’m only speaking for myself, I like to see the fish at the weigh in. I know, I know, I’ve seen hundreds or more likely thousands of bass weighed in but I never get tired of seeing them, so for me, this system just doesn’t work. And I wonder how the MLF will deal with people and audiences who are accustomed to coming to the weigh in to see the fish being weighed?
Last year I fished a tournament with the Highlands Bass Club and one of the members, Tony Stoner, weighed in only one fish, a real wall hanger (I’ve forgotten the actual weight), and won the tournament.
It was a tough day on Lake Walk-in-Water, with very few fish brought in so everybody was in awe of Tony’s fish. When he was asked how he caught the bass, with a straight face he said “I just dropped the jig in front of her and she opened her big jaws to yawn and sucked the bait right in.” (You had to be there to see Tony’s facial impression of the bass). The whole club broke out in laughter.
