Last Saturday was the fourth of seven Don and Joe’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournaments held on Lake Istokpoga. Trucks pulling every size and shape of boats were lined up all along the winding road into the State Park off Route 98 Saturday morning.
Forty-four teams signed up to fish this event, making it the largest field of anglers and the richest BIG SHOW tournament to date. Unlike many other tournaments, the BIG SHOW pays off one place for every 7 boats, so with 44 boats, payouts went to the top six teams.
FWC members and volunteers were also on site to assist in the weigh-in, and to officiate any bass over 8 pounds in the Florida Trophy Catch awards program.
The team of Brad Day and Cody Craig wowed the audience with their 5 fish bag weighing in at 18.6 pounds and a new Florida Trophy Catch bass weighing 8.5 pounds. The team collected trophies and $2,800 for their first-place finish. They also had the largest bass of the day which netted them another $430.
Finishing in second place was the team of Dave Overstreet and Jeff Pope with 5 bass weighing in at 16.4 pounds. They received trophies and $1200.00 in cash. Jeff, who just got in from Indiana was happy with the win as well as the weather. Third place went to Brian Reeves who fished by himself and weighed in 5 bass weighing 14 pounds. He received a trophy and $500.
Fourth place went to the team of Tom McGinnis and Charley Howser who had their limit of 5 bass weighing 13.1 pounds. They received a trophy and $300. Fifth place went to the team of Tracy Moore and Tony Larsen with their 5 fish limit weighing 11.9 pounds. They received a trophy and $200. Sixth place went to the team of Bruce Noel and Curtis Thompson with 4 fish weighing in at 11.8 pounds. They received $150.
Don and Joe’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournaments would like to thank our sponsors, and ask you to thank them as well.
Highlands News-Sun; McPhails Auto Services; Sebring.com; Dimitri’s Family Restaurant; Jessica Hartline Insurance – Allstate; Lake Placid Marine; Boats by George; Dunkin Donuts; Chapman School of Seamanship; Golf Hammock Bar and Grill; Highlands Outboard Mobile Marine; Medlock Jigs; Versatile Repair; Hayes Automotive Service Center; Reds T-Shirts and Decals; Starbucks Coffee; Mr. Signs – Carl Anderson; A&B Tackle – Austin Springer; Frames & Images; and Creative Custom Balloons – Tracy Robinson.
With over 100 members, the BIG SHOW Bass Tournaments have become more work than we alone can do, so special thanks to Steve Dubois and Dan Stewart for checking live wells; Zak Walkup and Ronnie Westcott for weighing and measuring all the bass; Chris Norton for filming the video’s and Anne Marie and Katrina for help with the paperwork.
The next Don and Joe’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament will be held on March 23. It was originally scheduled for March 16, but was changed to the 23rd because of the races. Membership forms are available at Lake Placid Marine, Heartland Outdoors, Performance Marine and McPhails Auto Services. You can also go to our website at donandjoesbigshow.com to pay for memberships or entry into any of the next three tournaments.
For more information, please call Don at 863-273-4998 (donorton13@gmail.com) or Joe at 863-381-5794 (joekozic@gmail.com).
