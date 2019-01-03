Winning First Place in the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga last month was nothing new for Corky and Tangie Neff, who also own and operate Corky & Tangie’s Guided Bass Fishing Tours, LLC. In Highlands County.
Corky, who’s originally from Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky, earned his stripes on the water as a Tugboat Captain on the Ohio River for more than 40 years. In addition to gaining experience on the Ohio River, he fished the Eastern Division of the Dickie Marine Bass Circuit, the FLW, BFL and Extreme bass tournaments. In 2017, he and his partner, Norman Lee, won the first Extreme Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga. A couple of Corky’s biggest bass to date are a huge 12 pounder that he caught in Lake Istokpoga and an 11.22 on Lake Placid.
And while Tangie handles the paperwork and books trips for Corky, she’s also his number one fishing partner. With an impressive number of 10 pound plus bass under her belt, it wasn’t a big surprise to anyone who knows her that she would catch the second largest bass in December’s BIG SHOW bass tournament, a nice 7.2 pounder. Check out the video of her trying to lift the bass out of their bag at the weigh-in at the Highlands News-Sun Facebook page.
Corky will fish just about any lake you want to fish, but he prefers fishing Lake Istokpoga, Lake Huntley and Lake Placid. His boat, a 2017 Ranger Z520 with a 250 hp outboard was purchased last year from touring pro Randy Blaukat.
The cost of a trip is $300.00 and they are taking reservations for the New Year now. Call 606-584-0144 for more information and to book a date or check out their Facebook page at Corky & Tangie’s Guided Bass Fishing Tours, LLC. (And Like the page)
And of course, they’ll be fishing the next Don and Joe’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga January 19th, 2019, hoping for a repeat of last month.
