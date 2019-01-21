SEBRING – The third round of “The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament” drew the largest turnout yet with 29 boats and total of 58 fishermen vying for first place and the largest purse to date. The wind picked up a little bit on Lake Istokpoga allowing for a beautiful day of fishing on Saturday.
“We had a great turnout,” said Joe Kozic of the BIG BASS Tournament. “The weather was perfect. We have our largest payday for first and second place. It was a great tournament with a lot of people coming out. We provided donuts and coffee this morning and hot dogs and soda when the fishermen came in. My daughter Sarah works hard with us and is here early to provide the food for everyone and is just a really big help to us all.”
The tournament had a five-bass limit with a minimum length of 12 inches. The tournament boasts a 100 percent payback for every 7 boats.
Corky and Tangia Neff finished in first place with five fish caught for a total weight of 13.3 pounds. The largest of their fish was caught by Tangia and weighed in at 4.0 pounds. The Neffs were awarded $2,000 which is the largest purse yet and a first-place trophy.
“It feels wonderful to win again,” said Corky and Tangia Neff. “It was tough fishing today and we never did reel in a big bite today. We had a lot of fish on the boat but never did get that big one we were hoping for. We are proud of our 4 pounder but we were hoping for a 17 to 18-pound one. We worked as a team and got them out of the heavy cover again. It was a really nice day for fishing. We had a blast and we will be back next month.”
Coming in second was the team of Mike Winker and Del Broxton with 5 fish weighing in at 11.3 pounds. Their largest fish was 3.9 pounds. Winker and Broxton were awarded a trophy and $1,000.
Coming in third was the duo of Larry Vinson and Dennis Vinson with 5 fish for a total of 10.8 pounds. Steve Dubois and Dan Stewart finished in fourth place with 5 fish and a total of 9.7 pounds.
The biggest bass of the day was brought in by the pair of Dean Dyer and Josh Caudill that weighed in at 4.8 pounds.
“Joe and I came up with this tournament last spring,” said Don Norton of the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament. “We kicked it off in June and decided to do something a little bit different than what everyone else does. It is once a month for seven months and started back in November. We will start another series in October plus a classic. We payback 100 percent of the money. We had our best turnout with 29 boats and it keeps getting bigger. It is working out great. We have been working closely with Sebring.com and we have picked up McPhail’s Auto Sales as one of our big sponsors and we have a few small advertisers. We try to make it a nice family affair and we want to get as many people out here as we can. Everyone really seems to enjoy it.”
Along with the Highlands News-Sun, the tournament was also sponsored by McPhail’s Auto Sales, Highlands Home Improvement, Lake Placid Marine, Reds T-Shirts & Decals, Starbucks Coffee, Medlock Jigs, Boats by George, Hayes Automotive Service Center, Golf Hammock Country Club and Highlands Outboard Mobile Marine.
The fourth installment of the seven “The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament” series will be held Saturday Feb. 16. Fishermen will head out at 7 a.m. and return for weigh-ins at 2 p.m. The entry fee is $120 per team.
Anyone interested in participating in the next bass tournament should contact Don Norton at 863-273-4998, or email donorton13@gmail.com or call Joe Kozic at 863-381-5794, or email joekozic@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.