By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Proposed state legislation for the 2020 session aims to limit school taxes for seniors and impose stiffer penalties for motorists passing a stopped school bus.
State Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah Gardens, filed Senate Joint Resolution 282: Homestead Assessment Limitation for Certain Persons.
According to the proposal, Floridians who are at least 65 years old, own a home in which they have lived for at least 25 years and have homestead exemptions, would be protected from rising school taxes due to increasing property values.
The resolution would put the measure on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.
A related bill filed by Diaz, SB 284, provides details on how the older Floridians would qualify for the tax break.
State Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Palm Harbor, filed SB 290 School Bus Safety, which revises civil penalties for certain violations relating to failing to stop for a stopped school bus.
The fine for failing to stop would increase from $100 to $200 and those who are cited for doing so more than once could lose their licenses for six months to a year.
The proposal also states, “The fine would increase from $200 to $400 for passing a school bus on the side that children enter and exit when the school bus displays a stop signal.
“In addition to this penalty, for a second or subsequent offense within a period of five years, the department shall suspend the driver license of the person for not less than 360 days (currently 180 days) and not more than two years (currently one year).”
Also, Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed House Joint Resolution 157 that calls for a constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot limiting the terms for school board members to eight years.
A similar bill failed during last year’s session.
