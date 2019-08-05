Declawing cats, unless medically necessary, would be banned under a bill proposed for the 2020 legislative session by Sen. Lauren Book. The Plantation Democrat’s measure (SB 48) mirrors a plan recently enacted in New York.
The New York law, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 22, imposes a $1,000 fine on veterinarians that perform the procedure. Under Book’s proposal, Florida veterinarians that declaw cats unless it’s medically necessary would face a $1,000 fine and be subject to disciplinary action by the Board of Veterinary Medicine.
The legislation includes exceptions for “recurring illness, infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition” which compromises a cat’s health.
In New York, the law was backed by the Humane Society of the United States and opposed by the New York State Veterinary Medical Society, which argued declawing should remain an option when the alternative is abandonment or euthanasia.
SPCA Florida is against the practice and has the following statement on its website.
“SPCA Florida believes scratching is a natural cat behavior. Declawing, an elective surgical procedure, is considered by SPCA Florida to be a form of mutilation. Solutions to deter potential damage to household goods are economical and simple to implement while maintaining the physical and emotional well-being of the animal. Such solutions include scratching posts, scratching platforms, synthetic nail caps, routine nail trimming, and adhesive furniture protectors, many of which are offered for sale through SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center.
“SPCA Florida does not provide declawing at its Medical Center and does not adopt kittens or cats from its Adoption Center to anyone planning to declaw because declawing may render the cat defenseless, inflict unnecessary pain and adversely affect behavior.”
Cat declawing is currently illegal in Denver, Colorado, eight cities in California and in 42 countries, including England, Germany and Sweden.
