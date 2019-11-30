SEBRING — Senate and House bills concerning corporal punishment in schools have been filed that require written notice from the school principal of the intent to paddle and written consent from the parents before the principal can administer punishment.
S.B. 1058 was filed by Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, and H.B. 781 is sponsored by Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami.
The bills state that only school principals, and not teachers, may administer corporal punishment to public school students and prohibits corporal punishment in specified instances including banning it for students with disabilities.
According to the existing State Statute, “Corporal punishment” means the moderate use of physical force or physical contact by a teacher or principal as may be necessary to maintain discipline or to enforce school rule.
The bills propose to delete “teacher” and add that the discipline will be “through the use of a paddle.”
According to The School Board of Highlands County’s Code of Student Conduct 2019-20, “In accordance with State Legislation, corporal punishment remains an option in this code.”
Parents must indicate if they do not approve of their child(ren) receiving corporal punishment in writing to the principal of the school. The principal will contact the parent prior to administering corporal punishment.
Such punishment shall be by a school administrator or designee or teacher if approved in principle by the principal, according to the district policy. Paddling shall be administered on the posterior of the student and shall not exceed five swats.
Students may not participate in or attend any school-sponsored activity the day they receive corporal punishment, the district policy states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.