By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Along with the three “R’s” OF reading, writing and arithmetic, there is a lot more to teach and learn in school and proposed legislation for the 2020 session aims to add a bit more to the curriculum.
The state’s students in kindergarten through 12th-grade would be required to receive water safety instruction as part of the health curriculum under a pair of bills filed in the Legislature.
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, filed S.B. 608 as a companion bill to H.B. 325, which was filed in the House by state Rep. James Bush III, D-Opa Locka.
According to S.B. 608, “Each school district shall incorporate age-appropriate water safety instruction into the health education curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through 12, including, but not limited to, the proper use of flotation devices, awareness of water conditions, how to respond if caught in a rip current and the proper supervision of swim areas.”
Also, the instruction would include, “safe behaviors in and around the water, the importance of pool barriers and fencing, the importance of formal swim lessons, the importance of avoiding alcohol and substance use with water recreation, the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation for drowning victims and the importance of the order of administering such aid.”
A bill that would require public high schools to offer Bible courses has been filed for the 2020 legislative session.
State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, filed the same bill in the 2019 Legislature, but it died in committee. The bill would require an “objective” study of the Bible, including but not limited to courses on the Hebrew Scriptures and the Old and New Testaments.
School Board of Highlands County Member Isaac Durrance, who was a teacher and school administrator, said none of the proposals are not important, but teachers need the time to teach each piece and there is reading, writing and arithmetic first.
There are only so many hours in the day, which can’t be extended, so anything that is added has to be extremely important, he said.
Education-related legislation that wouldn’t add to the curriculum, but extend the school sales tax holiday would likely be welcomed by parents and teachers.
The annual back-to-school tax holiday would be extended to 10 days next summer if S.B. 542 is approved during the 2020 Legislative session.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, calls for no sales taxes for most clothing items and school supplies from July 31 through Aug. 9. Tax breaks for personal computers and accessories under $1,000 would run from Aug. 1-9.
