Billydene T. Marshall

Billydene T. Marshall, age 83, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born Jan. 23, 1936 in Wauchula, Florida to Josh and Erlene Virginia (Griffis) Tyus. She worked for United Telephone Company, retiring as a supervisor. Billydene is a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Marshall, Kathi Mosser (David), and Beth Marshall (Darrell), all of Avon Park, Florida; son, Chris Marshall (Andrea) of Seal Beach, California; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; lifetime friend, Martha Elder Kohan; and longtime caregiver, Melissa. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Wayne Marshall.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bougainvillea Cemetery with Rev. John Girdley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 401 S. Florida Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments