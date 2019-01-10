A recent writer pointed out that the government should work for the people and not the other way around. They mentioned bad government for the past 50 years. They also brought up a good point about term limits, which I agree with.
They mentioned the Democratic Party as a rogue party that was to blame. Hasn't the Republican Party also controlled the White House and congress in the last 50 years.
Let's try a bipartisan effort to solve the problems, including term limits for the U.S. congress and stop blaming past administrations. Look forward and not backward.
David Molloy
Sebring
