Joseph Vincent Huguenin was born to Dennis and Erin Huguenin of Avon Park at 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2019 at AdventHealth Sebring.
Joseph weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21.5 inches in length.
Paternal grandparents are Ted and Phyllis Huguenin of Sebring. Maternal grandparents are John and Donna Cumiskey of Avon Park.
Epsylis Iel Coleman was born to Benjamin Coleman and Rachel Quetot at 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2019 at AdventHealth Sebring.
Epsylis weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.75 inches in length.
Paternal grandmother is Katherine Coleman of Sebring. Maternal grandmother is Juanita Hartley, also of Sebring.
Javorius D’Coren Douglas was born to Eric Ra’Kem Douglas and Courtney Anita Crenshaw, both of Sebring, at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2019 at AdventHealth Sebring.
Javorius weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches in length at birth.
Paternal grandmother is Rebecca Faulk of Sebring. Maternal grandparents are Michael and the late Sharon Crenshaw, also of Sebring.
Gabriel Angel Huergo was born to Johnny and Angel Huergo of Sebring at 10:44 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2019 at AdventHospital Sebring.
Gabriel weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length at birth.
