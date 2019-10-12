This Sunday will mark the 224th birthday of the U.S. Navy, which traces its roots back to the early days of the American Revolution. On Oct. 13, 1775 the Continental Congress established a naval force that could attack British commerce and offset British sea power. To accomplish this mission the Continental Congress purchased, converted and constructed a fleet of small ships — frigates, brigs, sloops and schooners. These sailed independently or in pairs, hunting British commerce ships and transports.
Fast forward to today — with hundreds of ships and aircraft serving worldwide, the U.S. Navy is both a force to be feared by our enemies but also a versatile force that provides rapid deployment for disaster relief efforts as in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Dorian.
The public is cordially invited to a Navy Birthday Party this Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Military Sea Services Museum located at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, one mile east of Sebring High School in Sebring. Birthday cake and ice cream will be served to all. Admission to the museum is always free to the public. Come join in the festivities at the Military Seas Services Museum, "Where history comes alive!"
Fred Carino
Sebring
