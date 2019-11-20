Scarlett Romi Jo Weber-Howze was born at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 to Mindy M. Ellis and Quinnen Weber-Howze of Lake Placid at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

SaNiah Evane Bailey was born at 9:28 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 to Sheila Ward and Evation Bailey of Lake Placid at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Emma Ward. Paternal grandparents are Susan Day Bailey and Alexander Bailey.

