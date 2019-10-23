Special to Highlands News-Sun
Paisley Iva Jean Cribbs was born at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 to Lindsey and Caleb Cribbs of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 30 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Victoria and Toby Cribbs.
Brody Allen Rook was born at 9:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 to Amy and William Rook of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christine and David Ogden. Paternal grandparents are Margie Smith and Gerald Turner.
Creek Lee was born at 8:04 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 to Samantha and Jason Lee of Lake Placid at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 18.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Larry Strickland and Michelle Creel. Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Robin Lee.
Cooper Scott Reas was born at 8:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 to Ashton and Caleb Reas of Wauchula at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bill and Denise Scott. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Monica Reas.
Emerie Elizabeth Valdez was born at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 to Teresa Boatwright and Juan Valdez, Jr. of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wayne and Tanya Boatwright. Paternal grandparents are Juan and Reyna Valdez.
Elliott Piper Edwards was born on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 to Alesha and Colt Edwards of Lake Placid at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 6 pounds and 7 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tina Sarro and Kenny Hinkle. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Allan Edwards.
Nova Rose Sherwood was born on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 to Sarah and Max Sherwood of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Marilyn and Randy Martin. Paternal grandparents are Sara Rosenbaum and Bruce Sherwood.
Elizabeth Faith Baumgartner was born on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 to Chelsea Agin and Austin Baumgartner of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Emmy Agin. Paternal grandfather is Michael Baumgartner.
Luis George Morales was born at 7:46 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 to Priscilla and Fernando Morales of Wauchula at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Hermilio and Gloria Gonzalez. Paternal grandparents are Jose Luis and Arcelia Morales.
