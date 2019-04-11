CLEARWATER — BJ’s Wholesale Club, the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, continues to expand with the opening of its newest club in Clearwater. BJ’s will host a grand opening celebration at the Clearwater club, which is the 217th location for the company, on Saturday, April 13.
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its newest location in Clearwater on April 6. BJ’s Clearwater club is at 26996 U.S. 19N and offers incredible value on a large selection of fresh food including produce, meat and bakery items.
“We’re thrilled to help Clearwater families shop faster and save easier on everything from fresh food and groceries to the latest in apparel and tech with the opening of our new BJ’s club,” said Ron Briggs, general manager, BJ’s Wholesale Club in Clearwater.
BJ’s members and the local community will have the opportunity to sample food and beverages from leading brands, including BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms brand, at the Clearwater grand opening celebration. The event will also feature fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Clearwater shoppers interested in signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Clearwater.
The newest BJ’s club will offer incredible value to the community, along with number of benefits for its members:
BJ’s biggest advantage is value. BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day, saving families up to 25 percent on groceries (based on membership). Its exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms, bring real families real savings on quality products with a 100% guarantee. BJ’s offers excellent fresh food. BJ’s offers much more fresh food variety than other clubs. BJ’s is the only major wholesale club to offer a full-service deli with premium meats and cheese. Members can have fresh meats cut to their specifications. BJ’s butchers will recut and repackage at no additional charge.Everyday ClubVenienceSM. BJ’s Wholesale Club helps members shop faster and save easier with convenient shopping options like same-day grocery delivery, buy online and pick up in-club, digital Add-to-Card coupons, mobile deli pre-order and an expanded assortment on BJs.com.Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.
