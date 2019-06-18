I was very happy to read “Traffic enforcement facts and figures” by Sheriff Paul Blackman. Many people aren’t aware of all the sheriff’s department does but criticizes them without real facts. I was amazed at the numbers he quoted.
I like seeing empty police cars parked in certain areas — makes you stop and think of how you are driving — a good reminder to us all.
Hats off to Lake Placid Police Chief Fansler and his officers. They do a great job in the community. We feel safe!
Carol Marty
Lake Placid
I agree, though Sheriff Fansler could spend less time expounding religious rhetoric and more time fine tuning his law enforcement model. That aside, people expect that police and doctors somehow wield a magic wand that fixes all their pains and fears. They have a tough job and are under appreciated and underpaid. I will vote in favor of any bill that pays law enforcement better for the tough work they do.
