I was very happy to read “Traffic enforcement facts and figures” by Sheriff Paul Blackman. Many people aren’t aware of all the sheriff’s department does but criticizes them without real facts. I was amazed at the numbers he quoted.

I like seeing empty police cars parked in certain areas — makes you stop and think of how you are driving — a good reminder to us all.

Hats off to Lake Placid Police Chief Fansler and his officers. They do a great job in the community. We feel safe!

Carol Marty

Lake Placid

