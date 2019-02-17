SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun sat down this past week with Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman to get his personal perspective on the tragedy that took five lives on Jan. 23.
As did Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, he had questions provided to him prior to the interview. What follows are his answers, paraphrased for space and quoted when possible.
Overall, Blackman spoke about how the shooting had forced everyone to adjust to a “new normal.” Something he doesn’t expect anyone to understand is why anyone would kill five people without provocation or motive.
How are you and your deputies holding up?
“This is a new thing for our men and women to face and it’s something that’s going to be tough,” Blackman said. “We try to get back to our ‘normal,’ or what is now our ‘new normal’ after that. Surprisingly enough, they’re doing very well.”
Blackman said they are concerned that the victims’ families are taken care of, “simply because our community reaches out to us.”
What would you want the community to know about this tragedy and what you’ve learned?
“One, that it is a senseless tragedy,” Blackman said. “We’ll never understand why. I don’t know that we’ll ever make heads or tails of this particular incident. It’s a very, very sad situation that someone felt like this was the answer to whatever issue they were having. That it’s going to make it better to go out and take five people’s lives is just absurd.”
This community has faced several hardships in a short period of time — Hurricane Irma, Deputy William Gentry’s murder, the bank shooting and a deputy’s suicide. What are your thoughts on how the community should handle all of this?
Those crises, Blackman said, illustrate how, no matter what happens, people support law enforcement and show true concern and compassion for each other.
“It’s just amazing that time and time again, that they do that, and it just makes me realize how fortunate I am to call Highlands County home,” he said.
How many of your personnel have put in long hours on this task?
His agency assisted Sebring police at the scene with 911 dispatch, crisis negotiation, special weapons and tactics, the crime scene unit, and crowd control, then afterward with victims advocates and chaplains.
Sheriff’s detectives are assisting Sebring police. Crime scene technicians are cataloging evidence. Computer forensics technicians are pulling surveillance video of the incident.
“There’ll still be a cooperative working relationship pertaining to this case for some time to come,” Blackman said.
That doesn’t mean overtime, he said.
“We don’t have the luxury of every time a major incident occurs, we just drop everything else and work on the incident,” Blackman said. “Calls keep coming in and someone else is having an emergency.”
What kind of assistance and counseling have you provided to your staff?
Critical Incident Stress Management Teams came that afternoon from Lee County and Polk County sheriff’s offices and held mandatory mass debriefings and break-out sessions. Blackman also has a Lakeland psychologist on call and an Employee Assistance Program for confidential counseling.
It’s standard protocol now, Blackman said, but local agencies only began to use CISM teams in the last three or four years.
How does you agency begin to move forward after this?
After-action reports help him and his executive staff identify what methods to improve, equipment to replace and funds to pay for it. This time, they didn’t see any broken equipment.
What help did you have from outside agencies?
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent people immediately, Blackman said. The FBI arrived later that day to offer services, as did Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s offices. The Polk and Lee county sheriff’s CISM teams came to help.
Blackman said he spoke on the phone with Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Rep. Greg Stuebe and sheriffs from all over Florida.
“I can’t tell you, I would be remiss, if I tried to list all the sheriffs that called to say, ‘Hey, do you need anything?’” Blackman said.
At the end of the day, Jan. 23, what did you tell your deputies?
The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team had an immediate debrief on physical and emotional health. Blackman said he and SWAT Team members are confident they have the training to handle an active shooter situation.
Blackman also visited with 911 communicators, who gathered information from the suspect when he called to report his actions.
“In this particular case, I told (everyone) what a good job they had done — that I was extremely proud of them,” Blackman said.
What about crowd control?
People needed to evacuate from the adjacent Marriott Hotel, the unfinished Hilton hotel, other nearby businesses and both sides of U.S. 27, and move to a safe distance. Public cooperation is key.
Law enforcement didn’t know how well armed the suspect was. He called 911 communicators and said he had a 9mm pistol, but might have lied.
“So you never know,” Blackman said. “You try to put it together the best you can.”
How are you making sure your personnel are OK?
With 360 people in his agency, he said taking care of each other depends on good communication and follow-up. That will be the “new normal.”
How do you hope the community moves forward from here?
That’s his primary thought, Blackman said.
“Obviously, this can happen in towns like this, that we live in, but please don’t think this is not a safe place to raise your family,” Blackman said.
It’s a great a place to live, he said, but he also encourages people to be “super-aware” of their surroundings and to call law enforcement if they see something amiss.
What does community support mean to you and your staff?
“It’s unbelievable,” Blackman said of the food, letters of support or people stopping by to pray with them. “That the community cares so much about us that they would take the time to do that, it really is amazing.”
Your thoughts on the cooperative efforts between your agency and other agencies?
He was very pleased with all the agencies that worked together that day and since then.
“If you needed something and an agency had it at their disposal, you could have it,” Blackman said.
How angry are you?
“Well, I’m more the type of person that thinks, ‘How did we get like this?’” Blackman said.
Blackman wonders how humans can murder when they should care for each other.
“That part of it just blows my mind,” Blackman said. “Someone thinks that it’s OK to hurt another individual and that they’re not going to be held accountable for that.”
He doesn’t know that communities can do as much as the state or federal governments, but believes the nation will have to target places to put people who are mentally ill.
“We’re going to have to get those folks off of our streets,” Blackman said. “I don’t necessarily know the right way to do that.”
Deputies can use the Baker Act and risk protection orders, but Blackman said the nation needs long-term help for people who cannot control their emotions and look for ways to to hurt or kill others, he said.
“Again, it doesn’t matter if it’s a pipe bomb. It doesn’t matter if it’s a gun. It doesn’t matter if it’s a coffee pot. It doesn’t matter if it’s a roll of paper,” Blackman said. “These people are walking around thinking about hurting other people, and until we find out what we can do with those folks, we’re going to continue to have this.”
In his experience as captain over the Highlands County Jail, Blackman said there is no way to deal with mentally ill people in jails. The only contact they have with mental hospitals comes when they get evaluated for competency to stand trial.
He would say anyone who commits any crime, especially those who do so habitually, likely has a mental problem.
What are you wrestling with?
“I think it will be a sad day, for a long time, for us. Wednesday, Jan. 23 was a bad day and it’s going to be a bad day for a lot of years to come,” Blackman said. “I just certainly feel so much sorry for those families that they’re going to have to deal with this.”
The same was true of Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, which was remembered this year as a day of tragedy.
Trying to comprehend it, Blackman said. It’s frustrating to want to know why, but knowing you never will.
“I do know that I pray every single day that it never happens again,” Blackman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.