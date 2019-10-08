By The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — Coach Willie Taggart says James Blackman will start for Florida State against Clemson.
But Taggart also said Monday that there is a game plan for using Alex Hornibrook, who guided the Seminoles to wins over Louisville and North Carolina State after Blackman suffered an injury.
Taggart says both quarterbacks understand the offense. The coach says his staff really likes “what they both have done for us, and hoping they continue to do a great job for us.”
Taggart says that Blackman has practiced consistently during the bye week. He suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Florida State’s win over Louisville on Sept. 21.
Blackman has completed 86 of 124 (69.4 of his passes for 970 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has completed 44 of 60 (73.3 of his passes for 571 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
