Digestive enzymes have made a huge difference in my health. In fact, using digestive enzymes has helped me to digest my food much better and allowed me to keep my gallbladder.
So what are digestive enzymes?
Your digestive system doesn’t absorb food. It absorbs the nutrients in your food. So your body has to break down that chicken dinner you just ate into its multiple nutrient pieces: simple sugars from carbs, amino acids from proteins, cholesterol and fatty acids from fats, and all of the minerals, vitamins, plant matter and other animal compounds that you’ve consumed.
Our body produces its own digestive enzymes in the pancreas, small intestine, salivary glands and in the stomach. The job of digestive enzymes is to turn that food into the nutrients that our body needs to absorb. But sometimes, for any number of reasons from the simple process of aging, to stress, to low stomach acid, your body might be slacking in digestive enzyme production.
Signs that you might be low in digestive items.
If you suffer...
• low energy
• bloating and gas after meals
• floating stools
• feeling full after only a bite or two of food
Or if you suffer any digestive discomfort at all, you might be experiencing inadequate digestive enzyme production and you may wish to consider supplementing.
And even if you eat a perfectly wonderful and clean Paleo diet, you might still not have a perfectly functioning digestive system and digestive enzymes might make a big difference in the way you feel.
What sort of digestive enzymes should you take?
There are all kinds of digestive enzymes on the market, some are single enzymes and some are multi. I recommend taking a high quality mixed digestive enzymes so that you’re covered.
Don’t buy the cheapest enzymes you can find. You get what you pay for. Go to a good health food store and buy a quality supplement. Check the label for: lipases (break down fat), proteases (break down proteins) and amylases or carbohydrases (break down carbs). There are a gazillion enzymes but those three are the most important to look for.
How to take digestive enzymes
When you eat a meal, pop your digestive enzymes. Easy peasy. You’ll probably need 1 or 2 capsules with a meal. You’ll know if you’ve got your dosage right when your symptoms disappear!
Give yourself a couple of days or up to a week to see if you start feeling better.
Leanne Ely is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.
