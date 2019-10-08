JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's defense is no longer elite, with or without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Jaguars (2-3) have too many holes and too much inexperience on that side of the ball to be considered one of the NFL's best. They're allowing 23.6 points a game, tied for 19th in the league, and have been gouged by every non-division team on their schedule.
Kansas City amassed 491 yards and scored on its first seven possessions in the opener. Denver's Joe Flacco picked apart Jacksonville's secondary last week, throwing for 303 yards and three scores.
It was Christian McCaffrey's turn Sunday. He had 237 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Carolina's 34-27 victory, including an 84-yard scoring run. Backup Reggie Bonnafon added 80 yards on the ground late, including a 59-yard score. Both running backs went untouched on their long runs.
"Just a couple little minor details that we messed up on," Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said.
The Panthers finished with 285 yards rushing, the second-most Jacksonville has allowed in franchise history. Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams got juked badly on one of McCaffrey's runs and eventually benched.
Jacksonville's defense was stout against Houston and Tennessee, but those are AFC South opponents that players and coaches know well. The unit also has one takeaway in five games.
Ramsey's return could help, although he wouldn't have provided much assistance Sunday considering Carolina did most of its damage between the tackles. The disgruntled defender, who requested a trade nearly a month ago, was in Houston on Monday to see a back specialist at the team's request.
Next up is New Orleans (4-1), which has won three in a row against the Jags.
