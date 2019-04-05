The 36th Annual Blue Streak Golf Tournament that supports Sebring High School Athletics is set for Saturday, April 27 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The major sponsor is the Sebring Firemen Inc. Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. and is a four-person scramble format. Make your own team. Entry Fee: $70.00 per person and includes: One Mulligan, lunch, beverages, prizes, cart, range balls, and a lot of fun. Total team handicap determines flight.
Please mail or fax your entry to: Terry Quarles at Sebring High School Attention: Blue Streak Golf 3514 Kenilworth Boulevard Sebring, FL 33870. EMAIL: quarlest@highlands.k12.fl.us. FAX: (863) 471-5507.
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through April 26, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.

Tennis Lessons For Youngsters
Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. Also, it introduces the families to the USTA (United States Tennis Association), where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked 2nd in the state in Doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!). Classes are held @ Golf Hammock Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday afternoons. Contact Coach Tosin @ (863)-510-7315 for more information.
LPAA Golf Tournament
The Lake Placid Athletic Association’s Annual Golf Tournament is Saturday, April 13th, at the Placid Lakes Country Club. The event is a four-person scramble with cash prizes.
Golfers tee off at 8 a.m. and the cost is $100 per person or $400 for a team. Entry fee includes Greens Fee, cart, complementary beer and beverages and lunch that includes appetizers of Shrimp and crab clusters with pulled pork, chicken, side dishes and dessert.
The Jarrett Family Foundation is helping to underwrite the event, but more sponsors are needed. Hole sponsorships are available from $50 to $1000, or in-kind donations for raffle items are accepted too. Lunch tickets are included with sponsorship levels of $100 or more.
Proceeds from this tournament directly benefit youth sports in Lake Placid and will also be used for completion of a new sports weight training facility. The Lake Placid Athletic Association is a 501C3 organization and has been supporting youth sports for over 40 years.
Golf For Life Tournament
The 2019 Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial golf tournament will kickoff Saturday, April 6. River Greens Golf Course will host the event.
The event is a four-person scramble with a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is $70 per player adding up to $280 per team. Price includes golf and lunch.
To register online go to choicesfrc.com or call 863-386-0307. Please make checks payable to CFRC. Please mail checks to P.O. Box 166 Avon Park, Fl 33826.
Heartland Bolts Golf Tournament
The Heartland Bolts Cooperstown Dream Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 13. The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course.
The event cost $50 per person or $200 per team. For more information please contact Joel Travers at 863-443-4015 or by email at heartlandbolts@gmail.com.
NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 22nd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday April 20, at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. An award ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $70 per player adding up to be $280 per team. Sponsorship packages are also available.
Entries or to enter a team, to become a sponsor or to donate please stop by NU-HOPE at 6414 US Hwy 27 S or contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 No later than Wednesday April 10th.
Relay For Life
Relay for Life returns to Highlands County. The carnival themed event will be held Saturday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will include games, food, bounce house, D.J. and a raffle.
To join the event visit the Highlands County Relay for Life Facebook page or sign-up on the American Cancer Society App. The app allows you to join a team, form a team or make a donation.
The Highlands County Relay for Life is looking for survivors, more teams to join, donations, a caterer for the survivor’s reception, tables and chairs, a large tent for the survivor’s reception and generators.
If you are a survivor, want to participate in this years activities or for additional information please contact Tonya Ferguson-Chams at 407-230-1751 or email at tonya.n.ferguson@gmail.com or Janie Ferguson by phone at 863-449-1062 or by email fergie92179@yahoo.com
South Florida Awards Day
The South Florida State College Athletic Department will be hosting their 2019 Awards Day on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the University Center auditorium and lobby.
The athletic department will be recognizing all student athletes for their contributions to the 2018-19 athletic season at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by a reception in the lobby with snacks and drinks.
All fans, parents, friends, and SFSC employees are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend this event, nor are reservations required.
We hope to see you on April 30 and thank you all for your support of Panther Athletics.
Champion For Children Cornhole Tournament
The 5th Annual Champion for Children Cornhole Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019. Known as the largest cornhole tournament in Central Florida, this tournament saw 53 teams participate last year. Proceeds from this tournament will support the Champion for Children Foundation and provide direct assistance to children and families in need across our community.
The Champion for Children Foundation is celebrating its 25th year of providing child abuse and neglect prevention programs, and early-intervention services throughout Highlands County. Now reaching over 4,000 children and youth every year, the Champion for Children Foundation is extremely grateful for your strong support as they assist and encourage families facing numerous risk factors, hardships, medical diagnoses, and basic health and safety needs.
Our Highlands County veterans, who selflessly served our country and now continue to selflessly serve our community, truly deserve to be thanked for their sacrifice and celebrated for their ongoing dedication. Partnering together for the benefit of our local children and betterment of our community, you are invited to support and participate in this year’s cornhole tournament fundraiser. Ultimately, you are helping serve and protect our youngest citizens, our future service men and women, and our society’s next generation of leaders.
So bring your co-workers, family and friends for a fun community gathering and some healthy competition. Please contact Bert Hinkle (863-214-7489) for more details and information, or visit the AMVETS Post 21 (863-385-0234) located at 623 US Hwy 27S, Sebring FL 33870.
