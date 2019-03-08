The Sebring girls and boys tennis teams continue to play at a high level this season.
The Blue Streak girls beat Lake Region by a score of 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon. The win improved Sebring to 5-1 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Emily Joseph won over Lake Region’s Jackie Cuevas by scores of 6-1, 6-1, Mara Pepper breezed to victory at No. 2 singles over Daisy Gonzalez, 6-0, 6-0, and Sebring’s Kiersten DeJesus cruised past Yesmi Barranca at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
The Blue Streaks won by default at No. 4 singles and No. 5 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre and Katherine Pham won over Cuevas and Gonzalez by a pro set score of 8-2, and No. 2 doubles was won by default.
Sebring is back in action on March 19 with a road match at Winter Haven.
Sebring will host the Annual Kid’s Tennis Camp which will take place on Saturday, March 30 at the Thakkar and Thakkar Tennis Center. This is open to kids ages 4-18. There is no charge for this camp. Donations welcome! For more information call Coach Hollinger at Sebring High School 863-471-5513.
The Sebring boys tennis team beat Avon Park on Tuesday, but lost its first match of the season against a very talented Tampa Jesuit squad last Friday.
Sebring’s Dhruv Manik lost No. 1 singles to Tampa Jesuit’s Sebastian Solano 2-6, 2-6, Pranav Ananthan lost No. 2 singles to Thomas Lahart 1-6, 1-6, and Gavin Szoka fell to Nick Haggar at No. 3 singles.
Sebring’s Rohin Patel lost to Diego Maldonado 6-4, 3-6, 5-10 at No. 4 singles, and Sebring’s Trace Lackey beat Ramon Martinez at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Manik and Ananthan lost to Solano and Haggar by scores of 4-6, 4-6, and Lackey and Szoka lost No. 2 doubles to Lahart and Maldonado, 2-6, 6-4, 6-10.
“We took on a very seasoned and balanced team last Friday in Tampa Jesuit,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “We played college format with 6 singles and 3 doubles. We competed well against a perennial FSHAA Boys State Tennis caliber team. They are a solid team that knows how to tactically attack a player’s weakness by using their weapons to their greatest potential. We scheduled this team with the hopes of playing against a high quality opponent that would help us evaluate and show areas where we needed to improve to compete at the next level. Our guys played well, competed well, and responded well to adversity out on the courts. There is no shame in getting beat by good players, they out-played us this time.”
Sebring bounced back with a 7-0 win over Avon Park on Tuesday.
Sebring’s Rohin Patel beat Michael Young at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, Vinay Krishnadas won No. 2 singles over Cooper Tyler 6-3, 6-1, Yoan Amaro edged Thene Vaskian at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-0, Ramsey Hornick eased past Red Devil Ed Cyr at No. 4 singles and John Allen Rogers blanked Carlos Smith at No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Manik and Ananthan beat Yount and Tyler 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 2 doubles, Lackey and Szoka held off Vaskian and Cyr by scores of 6-1, 6-0.
“On one of the coldest nights of the season some of our non-regular players got to prove their skills out on the court with an impressive 7-0 sweep,” said Myhre. “Our top guys still wanted to compete in the doubles and played well, however, our number 4-9 got to play singles and showed the depth of this year’s team. Once again it’s great to have good depth and confidence in all 10 of our guys to go out and not only compete, but compete at a pretty high level.”
