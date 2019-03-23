SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks blanked the Lake Wales Highlanders by a score of 4-0 in Thursday night’s first Class 6A-District 10 game of the season at Firemen’s Field.
Senior hurler Blayne Huter earned the victory with a complete-game masterpiece as Sebring improved to 5-5 on the season and 1-0 in district play.
“Blayne did a great job,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “He threw strikes, got ahead on guys and let his defense play. He trusted his defense and our guys came through on the offensive side of things. We played as a team tonight and that is how we have to continue to win, put some pressure on some guys and we did the little things.”
Sebring took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Drew Morris singled, Carson Angel bunted and the first baseman missed the ball allowing Morris to advance to third and Angel to advance to second on the error.
Kenny Palmerton drew a walk to load the bases and Trey Bender came into run for the Sebring catcher. Huter put down a sacrifice bunt driving home Morris and Sam Lieske lofted a sacrifice fly into centerfield driving home Angel. Bender raced home on a passed ball to put the Blue Streaks on top by a a score of 3-0.
Sebring added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kamiron Taylor sent a line drive into left field for a single, Charles Petty singled, Morris drew a walk to load the bases and Drew Smith plated Taylor with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
That was more than enough offense for Huter, who handcuffed the Highlanders the rest of the game to seal the district-opening win for Sebring.
“We did a really good job,” said Huter. “I felt really good on the mound and this was my first shutout ever. Knowing this is my last season is kind of sad. We are a good team and I love all of them.”
Sebring, which has a very young squad, continues to improve with each game.
“This is a great team,” said DeWitt. “They play together and no one thinks they are better than anyone else. They show up everyday ready to practice, win lose or draw they come the next day and they do a great job of responding when we challenge them. They do a great job of challenging themselves as well. They love the game and as a coach and a coaching staff it is great to be around these guys. We have a lot of inexperienced guys and they just continue to work. It has been a pleasure to see them progress. We are going to enjoy this win tonight. Lake Wales is a good team and they do a good job year-in and year-out. Our goal every game is to win by one and to have that four-run lead late in the game was good.”
Sebring will host the Bartow Yellow Jackets Monday in a doubleheader. First game starts at 4 p.m.
The Sebring Blue Streaks’ will host their annual Courageous Kid baseball game today. This year’s Courageous Kid is Isaac Juliano. He will throw out the first pitch. One hundred percent of the gate proceeds will be donated to benefit Heartland Courageous kid, as well as profits from the Courageous Cupcake tent that will be located next to the concession stand. The first game of the day will begin at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.