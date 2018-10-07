LAKELAND – The Sebring Blue Streaks blanked the Kathleen Red Devils in Friday night’s game. The Blue Streaks defeated the Red Devils 26-0. Tensions were high as the game ended with a fight and Sebring being escorted off the field. The win raised Sebring’s record to an impressive 5-1 for the season.
In the first quarter, Sebring’s Jabari Knighten made a big interception with 11:38 left in the first. Later in the quarter Knighten ran the ball to the 2-yard line but it is met by a host of Red Devils that strip the ball from his hands. Sebring’s Kasey Hawthorne scoops the ball up and runs it in for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was no good giving the Blue Streaks a 6-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
“It was a great game,” said Sebring coach Lavaar Scott. “We came out and played two halves. We played pretty tough defensively and offensively. Our offense did what we needed to do when we had possession and it was a pretty good game for us.
“Everyone played well and did their jobs. We came out and executed. I am very proud of them. We have been playing some pretty good opponents and didn’t get a shutout. Tonight we played a 7A team and got the shutout.”
The Blue Streaks were on their own 23-yard line when quarterback, DJ Williams, ran the ball down field for a 77-yard touchdown. C.D. Lamadine kicked the extra point furthering Sebring’s lead to 13-0 with 4:05 left in the half.
The Blue Streaks regaiedn possession and make it to Kathleen’s 20-yard line. Williams passed to Jaray Harrison who was brought down on the 1-yard line. The Red Devils pushed the Blue Streaks back to the 7-yard line. Sebring attempted a field goal, but it was blocked with six seconds remaining in the first half and the Blue Streaks led 13-0 at the intermission.
Sebring received the kickoff at the start of the second half. The Blue Streaks inched their way to Kathleen’s 48-yard line. Hawthorne maneuvered his way down field past several defenders and found his way into the endzone for another Sebring touchdown. The 48-yard run extended Sebring’s lead to 19-0 with 9:37 left in the third quarter.
“We had a good game,” said Jabari Knighten. “We played good defense and offense and we came out early. I got a pick and no one caught a pass on me. It made me feel good cause we got momentum early.
“I think we have a good team this season and just can’t wait to finish it off. We are going to get in the weight room and watch some film to get ready for Lake Wales. We are going to practice hard and regain our strength. I love the coach staff and this season I want get a pick, touchdown and punt return all in one game. Our team goal is to be district champions.”
The Blue Streaks were on the Red Devils’ 45-yard line when Williams passed the ball down field to wide open Norris Taylor who ran it in for a touchdown. Lamadine made the extra point widening Sebring’s lead to 26-0 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
The game ended with a brawl on the field. Referees, Deputies and coaches struggled to separate the players involved. Players and parents charged the field as officials tried to calm things down and figure out what happened.
Tensions were high and the game ended early with :45 seconds left on the clock.
“I don’t know what happened at the end of tonight’s game,” Scott said. “One of Kathleen’s kids said one our kids kicked him and I tried to break that fight up. The refs could have done a better job of corralling it, but tensions were high. I think our kids did the right thing and we will look at film to make sure, but I think most of our players did the right thing.”
The Blue Streaks will have an extra week to get ready for a tough Lake Wales team.
“We have a bye week next week and it is coming at the right time,” Scott said. “We will be playing Lake Wales and it is going to be a big game. We need this rest.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will travel to Lake Wales to face the Highlanders Friday Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 6A-District 8 game.
