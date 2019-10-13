By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks forced seven turnovers as they pummeled the American Collegiate Academy Pioneers 23-0 on Friday night at Fireman’s Field in Sebring to improve their record to 5-2 on the season.
“It’s nice to get one in the win column, that is for sure,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “We left a lot of points on the field with penalties, we got on our guys this week about blocking downfield, we have to watch the film to see what happened. They were doing what we coached them all week to get done.”
The Blue Streaks’ defense forced their first turnover on the Pioneers’ first drive after the Pioneers completed a couple of passes to get into Sebring territory. The defense caught up with the Pioneers quarterback for a 14-yard loss and forcing a fumble recovered by Sebring’s Johnny Brown on the Pioneer 48.
From there, the Blue Streaks took a 7-0 lead after Edrick Lockett capped off a six-play drive with a 20-yard run around the right side with 3:01 left in the first quarter.
The two teams traded interceptions to start the second quarter with Sebring’s Chavey Harrison picking off the first of two for the game. Sebring quickly gave the ball back when the Pioneers picked off a Cameron Kimball pass deep in their own territory.
The Pioneers drove to the Blue Streaks’ 25 before losing their second fumble of the game, recovered by Sebring’s Ethan McMillian.
The Blue Streaks later forced and recovered their third fumble of the first half, by Brown, on a muffed snap at the Pioneers 15. Three plays later Sebring quarterback Kasey Hawthorne ran the ball in from 8 yards out to give the Blue Streaks a 14-0 second quarter lead.
The Blue Streaks lost an opportunity late in the half as another bad snap allowed Brown to recover his third fumble of the half at the Pioneers 5-yard line. The Blue Streaks were unable to punch the ball over the goalline for a touchdown, turning the ball over on downs at the 1-yard line.
Though the offense did not score, the defense did on the next play as Brown shot through the line to grab the leg of the Pioneers running back in the end zone and Quentin Joyner finished him off for the safety to put the Blue Streaks up 16-0 going into the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Blue Streaks scored with 8:43 left in the game on Hawthorne’s second touchdown of the game, an 8-yard run around the right side that gave Sebring a 23-0 lead.
The Pioneers threatened late in the game, reaching the Blue Streaks 4-yard line on a deep pass. That threat ended with their fifth lost fumble of the game to the Sebring defense as the Blue Streaks preserved the 23-0 shutout.
The Blue Streaks rushed for over 200 yards on 36 carries, led by Lockett’s 109 yards on 18 carries, followed by Hawthorne’s 72 yards on 12 carries.
The Sebring defense held the Pioneers to 35 yards on the ground on 32 carries and 119 passing yards on 9 for 22 passing while intercepting two passes, both by Harrison, and recovering five fumbles.
The Blue Streaks will face their biggest test of the year when they host the undefeated Lake Wales Highlanders (6-0) at Fireman’s Field in Sebring this Friday
