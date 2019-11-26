SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a tough time against their long time rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks. It was a physical game with the Red Devils putting up a fight to stop the Blue Streaks but Avon Park was unable to capitalize. Sebring blanked the Red Devils with a final score of 5-0. This victory raised Sebring’s record to 3-2 while Avon Park drops to 1-3 for the season.
“I think we played really well the second half,” said Sebring Coach T.C. Lackey. “I think we were flat in the first half. We’ve had a long week with two tough games. In the second half everyone stepped up a little bit more.
"Offensively we are working really well but defensively we are still trying to figure out our four girls back there. Cali Zimmerman was on it tonight. She scored one for us and had a cross on another. Leilani McMillan, the birthday girl, was able to get two in tonight with one that was defensive. It was fabulous, you don’t see those too often. We seem to have the distribution right but we just need to work on controlling the middle more and work on our touches a little bit more. We are young but we are doing really well right now.”
Avon Park and Sebring struggled for control early in the first half. It wasn’t until midway through that the Blue Streaks got on the board. Jackie Lackey charged at the goal and Avon Park’s keeper, Kaitlyn Malantonio, came out to snag the ball but Sebring took advantage and found the back of the net. Sebring took a 1-0 lead with 21:15 left in the first half.
Sebring’s Leilani McMillan made an incredible defensive goal from 40-yards out to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 2-0 with 16:58 left on the clock.
At the start of the second half, Sebring expanded their lead when Cali Zimmerman charged down the right side and rocketed the ball into the goal increasing the Blue Streaks lead to 3-0 with 38:45 left in the game.
Avon Park’s Isabel Hernandez took a direct kick at the 22:40 mark that went over the net.
Blue Streaks’ McMillian took a shot from the right side that Avon Park’s Malantonio jumped to try to block the goal but it was out of reach and found the net furthering Sebring’s lead to 4-0 with 12:40 left in the game.
With time running out the Blue Streaks once again added to their commanding lead. Sebring’s Shyann DeBree took a shot from the right side that Red Devils’ goalkeeper, Malantonio, leaped into the air to block but it was just out of reach and found the back of the net with 3:34 on the clock giving Sebring an overwhelming 5-0 lead.
The Red Devils fought hard until the end and did not give up. Avon Park goalie, Malantonio, had a very busy night and worked very hard at protecting the net. Malantonio made 10 saves in the first half and seven in the second half for a total of 17 saves. She also came out to steal the ball from Sebring 15 times.
“It was a tough loss and we have young players,” said Avon Park Chris Sboto. “We have a new goalie this is her fourth game, she has never played that position before but she made several great saves. This was a letdown from our Tenoroc game where our offense was working. We have the speed up top and players that can make goals. We have to go back and work.
"It is a young team and we are going to work on some things to get ready for our next match, which happens to be against Sebring. We have to make a few tweaks and a few better passes. Gabriella Sboto made several stops and helped with goal kicks. Defensively Araceli Ramirez and Emma Lightsey both really stood out and made some key stops. They kept Sebring’s forward’s under control for the most part. I think it was a game of inches tonight.”
Avon Park and Sebring will face off once again after Thanksgiving break. The Red Devils will host the Blue Streaks on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m in Avon Park.
