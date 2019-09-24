By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks Youth Football celebrated their homecoming weekend in grand style as all four teams posted shutout wins against the Hardee Wildcats.
The Flag team started out the day beating the Wildcats 18-0 behind the running of Takeed Paul, Traylon Toney and Earl Shuler to improve to 7-1 on the season and keep pace with the Lake Placid Green Dragon team for first place in District 6.
The Mitey Mites followed with a 27-0 win over Hardee to improve to 6-2 on the season.
The Blue Streaks started quickly with Jayvion Williams scoring on their first possession of the game with a 55-yard run around the right side and converted a 2-point pass to take an 8-0 lead.
After recovering a Wildcat fumble on their first play from offense, Michael Darn got the Blue Streaks to the Wildcat 3-yard line on a 47-yard run around the left side. Daymien Terry finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that pushed Sebring’s lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.
Sebring capitalized on another Hardee mistake in the second quarter as Terry scooped up a Wildcat fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Streaks a 21-0 halftime lead.
Sebring added a score in the second half to win 27-0.
The Sebring Pee Wee continued the winning and scoreless streak with a 15-0 win over Hardee to improve to 7-1 to stay in second place behind the undefeated Rockledge Red.
After taking a 7-0 halftime lead, the Blue Streaks drove in the final nail with less than five minutes left in the game.
At the Wildcat 20, Pee Wee quarterback Brody Danzey connected with Fredrick Brown for 19 yards to the Hardee 1-yard line. Danzey then punched the ball in the end zone on a quarterback sneak to make the score 13-0. Sebring converted the 2-point conversion when Danzey completed a pass to Trevor Garrett to make the final score 15-0.
The Sebring Juniors finished the day with a 28-0 win to snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 3-5 on the season.
With two games left in the regular season, Sebring will travel to Okeechobee this Saturday before finishing the regular season at home on Oct. 5 against the Northeast Rattlers.
