SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks boys soccer team put together a solid and impressive effort to beat the Hardee Wildcats by a score of 2-0 for the second time this season in a Class 3A-District 11 matchup on Thursday night at Firemen’s Field.
The win improved the Blue Streaks to 2-4 on the season and 2-2 in the district.
“I am really pleased with how the guys played tonight,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “They played a full game, it was really a complete game.”
Sebring scored both goals in the first half, the first of on a play of near perfection by Allen Arceo and Noah Roth.
Arceo advanced the ball down the sideline, then crossed the ball over the middle, leading Roth perfectly, allowing him to beat the Hardee goalkeeper to the ball at the post, to make the shot while on the run to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks increased their lead later in the first half when C.D. Lamadine head flicked the ball into a Hardee player’s hand near the Hardee goal, affording Sebring a shot at a penalty kick.
Sebring’s Joel Gonzalez made the most of the penalty kick opportunity, hitting the back of the net to give the Blue Streaks a 2-0 lead going into the half.
Ashley noted that Gonzalez was the player of the game for Sebring with his goal and defensive prowess.
“Every ball that Hardee tried to flick through,” added Ashley. “He was heading and clearing it, he never let them get a clean ball through.”
Hardee started to get more physical in the second half as frustration set in, getting called on several fouls and a yellow card for yanking a Sebring player to the ground.
The Blue Streaks did not fall into the trap of retaliation, staying the course and keeping Hardee scoreless throughout the game to hold on to the 2-0 win.
Ashley stated that though the Hardee team was getting more physical and getting called for fouls, his team was able to control their emotions and that was the team he was trying to build at Sebring.
“We did a really well job in denying Hardee,” Ashley said. “We never gave them a chance to score on us.”
Though the Blue Streaks are 2-4 on the season, and both wins came against Hardee, they have been in every game they have played.
“There is a lot of parity in our district,” said Ashley. “It is like which team is going to come out and play that complete game, that is most likely the team that will come out with the victory.”
Sebring has a full schedule this week, with district games on Tuesday on the road against Lake Wales and at home on Thursday against Poinciana.
The Blue Streaks finish the week on Friday night against the Frostproof Bulldogs in Frostproof.
