SEBRING – A late start did not hamper the Sebring Blue Streaks softball team as they remained perfect on the season by beating the McKeel Wildcats 5-0 on Friday night. The win improved the Blue Streaks to 4-0 on the season.
After a scoreless first inning, Sebring manufactured a run in the bottom of the second to take take the lead.
Alyssa Perez led off the inning reaching base after being glanced around the waist by pitch. Perez stole second and advanced to third on a single by Layla Taylor into left field.
Perez scored a few pitches later on a passed ball to put the Blue Streaks up 1-0 after two innings.
McKeel threatened in the top of the third when Ashlyn Wilkes hammered a triple into deep right field to lead off the inning.
Sebring starting pitcher, Maci Barnhart worked out of the jam when she got the next batter to line out to first base, keeping Wilkes on third. She struck out two of the next three batters to leave Wilkes stranded at third and Sebring still holding a 1-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks broke the game open in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs on four hits and an error by McKeel.
Angie Oliveros led off the inning with a single into left field and reached second on a bunt single by Johneisha Rowe.
The Wildcats committed a throwing error on a bunt attempt by Jacee Turner that allowed Oliveros to round third and score Sebring’s second run of the game and Rowe advanced to third.
Rowe later scored to give Sebring a 3-0 lead on a single by Jade Sinness into centerfield with Turner reaching third.
A ground ball to second base by Perez brought in Turner to make the score 4-0. Sinness capped off the scoring as she crossed the plate on a single by Taylor into right field as the Blue Streaks finished the third inning possessing a 5-0 lead.
McKeel pitcher Kaycee Turner settled down after the third inning, holding the Blue Streaks scoreless the next three innings.
The only problem was the Wildcats never threatened the Blue Streaks after the third inning as Barnhart held McKeel to just four hits for the entire game while she struck out 12, earning the 5-0 win for Sebring.
Rowe and Taylor led the Blue Streaks with two hits each.
Sebring is on the road Tuesday night to play the Okeechobee Brahmans. The Blue Streaks will be back at home on Friday night in a Class 6A-District 10 matchup against the Lake Wales Highlanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.