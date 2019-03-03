The Sebring Blue Streaks swept past the Hardee Wildcats on the tennis courts on Thursday afternoon.
Both the girls and boys teams blanked the competition winning by scores of 7-0. The girls team is 3-1 on the season, while the boys are undefeated at 4-0.
In the boys No. 1 singles match, Dhruv Manik eased past Hardee’s Rawson Aubry by scores of 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, Pranav Ananthan defeated JC Thomas 6-0, 6-1 and Gavin Szoka edged Hardee’s Josh Albritton 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Sebring’s Rohen Patel dominated No. 4 singles by defeating Isaiah Torres 6-0, 6-0, and Trace Lackey breezed to victory at No. 5 singles over Hardee’s Owen Schraeder by scores of 6-0, 6-2.
Sebring’s duo of Manik and Ananthan blanked Hardee’s Aubry and Thomas 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and at No. 2 doubles, Lackey and Szoka shut out Albritton and Torres by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
“We always have a good match with Hardee,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “A lot of the boys know each other and they have kind of grown up together and played together. Those matches are fun because you are friends with them and that is a bonus for us. We went over there and our guys were playing well and at a high level.”
The Sebring boys team, which qualified for the state tournament last year for the first time in school history, is focused on improving.
“This year we are solid,” said coach Myhre. “We were a state level team last year and everyone is returning. In the area we are one of the stronger teams and we are really trying to go outside the area to find some other teams that will give us a higher level of competition.”
The Sebring girls team rolled to victory as Ryleah Myhre won No. 1 singles over Hardee’s Sydie Steiner by scores of 6-1, 6-2, Emily Joseph eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory against the Wildcat’s Cass Wilson at No. 2 singles, and Mara Pepper defeated Hardee’s Jansen Walker at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 4 singles, Kiersten DeJesus fought hard to beat Rachel Shaw from Hardee by scores of 7-5, 6-1, and Sebring’s Katherine Pham overpowered Emma McGurkin at No. 5 singles, 6-4, 6-1.
Myhre and Joseph edged out Hardee’s Steiner and Shaw by scores of 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Pepper and DeJesus crushed the Wildcat duo of Wilson and Walker at No. 2 doubles by scores of 6-1, 6-1.
The Annual Kid’s Tennis Camp will take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring.
This is an open event for children from ages 4 to 18. There is no charge for the camp.
Donations are welcome. For more information please call Sebring High School girls tennis coach Jane Hollinger at 863-471-5513.
The Sebring Blue Streaks are preparing for the Heartland Conference that will take place Friday and Saturday March 22-23.
