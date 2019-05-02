SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team made short work of the Poinciana Eagles with a 15-0 mercy-rule win in Tuesday night’s Class 6A-District 10 semifinals.
The win improved Sebring, the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, to an impressive 21-1 on the season. The Blue Streaks, who are ranked No. 9 in the state by Maxpreps, will host Lake Wales for the district championship on Friday night.
“We are in the district championship game,” said Sebring Head Coach Joe Sinness. “The good news is that we are in regionals now which we have not done in many years. Our motivation is to win districts so we can host the first round of regionals. Playing in a game like this teaches us a little patience and get a better look at some pitching and not swing at everything. You have to give Poinciana credit, they did not win a game all year, but they still came out and played and did not quit. They deserved a chance to play tonight.”
It was not much of a contest as the Eagles were no match for the Blue Streaks and it could have been much worse in a game that lasted only three innings.
Sebring rattled off four base hits, two for extra bases, and was aided by a couple of Poinciana errors and three walks as the Blue Streaks scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Johneisha Rowe collected two singles in the first inning while Jade Sinness and Alyssa Perez hit deep fly balls into centerfield for triples. Rowe and Sinness each drove in two runs and Perez another as the Blue Streaks held a comanding 8-0 lead after the first inning.
Sebring belted out four more hits in the second inning, a bunt single Emily White and two doubles by Perez and a double by Rowe accounted for seven runs to make the score 15-0 with no outs.
The Blue Streaks, reaching the mercy-rule limit, took three automatic outs to end the inning to allow their pitcher Maci Barnhart to close out the game.
Barnhart, a hard-throwing junior, struck out the first six batters she faced. The third and final inning was no different as she overpowered the Eagles with three more strikeouts to end the game with Sebring winning by a score of 15-0.
“All year she has been a beast,” said Sinness of his star pitcher Barnhart. “She is averaging two strikeouts an inning and she struck out everyone tonight, she is having a phenomenal year, she is just a junior. She has worked her tail off to get to this point and it shows on the field. She is doing good things and offensively, the girls are putting up some runs to help her. A pretty balanced attack all the way around.”
With Lake Wales beating Auburndale in the district semifinal, Sinness noted that it will be a tough game even though they have beaten Lake Wales twice this year.
“Lake Wales has been district champs for a couple of years and a final four team last year,” Sinness said. “We played them strong a couple of games this year, but we still have to play them at least one, maybe two more games.”
Sebring will host Lake Wales on Friday night with the district championship on the line. The district champion will host a regional quarterfinal game next week, while the district runner-up will have to go on the road to play the Class 6A-District 9 champion.
